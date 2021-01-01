UGASports - Elite DE Mykel Williams makes first cut

Elite DE Mykel Williams makes first cut
Around three dozen schools have offered Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway defensive end Mykel Williams. The top 100 player is a national talent with schools coast-to-coast recruiting him, but after taking the last few months to examine his offer sheet, get to know coaching staffs, research the different schools, Williams has decided to eliminate over 20 schools and get his list down to 10.
Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and USC are Williams' top 10 schools.
"This was pretty hard to do to be honest," said Williams. "I was able to get it down to about 15 pretty easily, but then it got tougher because I had to drop some very good schools off the list. I went back and forth about five or six times, but I eventually got it down to 10.
"These 10 schools recruited me well, got to know me, showed me how I would fit into their systems and really showed me how they could develop me for the next level. Those things were very important."
The 6-foot-5, 258 pounder is the no. 3 player in Georgia and no. 29 player in the country. Williams shares quick thoughts on each of his top schools.
ALABAMA: "Coach Roach is a great coach, they have a great program and things they are doing down there are great."
ARIZONA STATE: "It is about coach Rod (Robert Rodriguez) and his experience. He has coached some great defensive ends and he knows about the NFL."
CLEMSON: "I have a great relationship with coach Hall, we have a great connection and he has shown me he can develop players."
GEORGIA: "Coach Scott is my guy. We have a great relationship and I know he can make me my best if he coached me."
GEORGIA TECH: "I love the whole staff at Georgia Tech, but especially coach Collins and coach Coleman. They have great energy."
KENTUCKY: "My relationship with coach Stewart was key. He has talked to me a lot about how he can help me, how I can get on the field early and how I can make an impact at Kentucky."
LSU: "I love coach Johnson and coach O (Ed Orgeron). Coach O is a former defensive line coach, so that stands out too."
OHIO STATE: "Coach Johnson is a legendary coach and his guys perform very well in the NFL, so he really knows what he is doing."
PENN STATE: "I like coach Scott a lot. He did some good things at South Carolina before going to Penn State and I like him a lot."
USC: "I like coach So'oto a lot. He is a good coach and I like how they rush their defensive linemen a lot."
Out of the 10 schools, the only one Williams has visited as a recruit is Georgia. He has been on Georgia Tech's campus before, but that was before he was a recruit.
For him to take that next step, he really wants to get back out and spend time on as many campuses as possible.
"Visits will be huge for me," said Williams. "I want to get out to see the campus, see how things are around campus, see how the players act at the school and things like that. I would like to visit all 10 schools if I can. That is what I hope to do.
"I did a lot of zoom calls, I had a lot of FaceTime calls, and I I have had some great conversations with coaches, but I want to get a real read on each school, so seeing it in person is very important.
"That is something I can't wait to do. I can't wait to get out and see other schools so I can have a real feel for them."
Williams' birthday is June 29, and that is the date he has circled for multiple reasons. It looks like that could be the next big day in his recruitment.
"On my birthday, I am thinking I will either commit to a school or cut my list down to three. I am not sure if I will make another cut or not. I may just commit from this list, but I am still thinking about.
"I will see what happens in 2021 and what all we can do, then make a decision from that. My birthday should be a big day though."
Each school in the top 10 talk to Williams multiple times a week. He said there is no order, and that all schools are "even" at this time, but he does talk to a few schools more than the rest. Georgia, LSU and Ohio State are the ones he is in contact with daily and those connections will be key when his recruitment comes to an end.
"Relationships with the staff, see where I can thrive and what school I feel most at home at is how I will make my commitment," said Williams. "Each call is important and I hear everything each coach says. I want to find that staff that makes me feel like I am home away from home."