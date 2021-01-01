UGASports - Elite DE Mykel Williams makes first cut

Around three dozen schools have offered Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway defensive end Mykel Williams. The top 100 player is a national talent with schools coast-to-coast recruiting him, but after taking the last few months to examine his offer sheet, get to know coaching staffs, research the different schools, Williams has decided to eliminate over 20 schools and get his list down to 10. Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and USC are Williams' top 10 schools. "This was pretty hard to do to be honest," said Williams. "I was able to get it down to about 15 pretty easily, but then it got tougher because I had to drop some very good schools off the list. I went back and forth about five or six times, but I eventually got it down to 10. "These 10 schools recruited me well, got to know me, showed me how I would fit into their systems and really showed me how they could develop me for the next level. Those things were very important."

The 6-foot-5, 258 pounder is the no. 3 player in Georgia and no. 29 player in the country. Williams shares quick thoughts on each of his top schools. ALABAMA: "Coach Roach is a great coach, they have a great program and things they are doing down there are great." ARIZONA STATE: "It is about coach Rod (Robert Rodriguez) and his experience. He has coached some great defensive ends and he knows about the NFL." CLEMSON: "I have a great relationship with coach Hall, we have a great connection and he has shown me he can develop players." GEORGIA: "Coach Scott is my guy. We have a great relationship and I know he can make me my best if he coached me." GEORGIA TECH: "I love the whole staff at Georgia Tech, but especially coach Collins and coach Coleman. They have great energy." KENTUCKY: "My relationship with coach Stewart was key. He has talked to me a lot about how he can help me, how I can get on the field early and how I can make an impact at Kentucky." LSU: "I love coach Johnson and coach O (Ed Orgeron). Coach O is a former defensive line coach, so that stands out too." OHIO STATE: "Coach Johnson is a legendary coach and his guys perform very well in the NFL, so he really knows what he is doing." PENN STATE: "I like coach Scott a lot. He did some good things at South Carolina before going to Penn State and I like him a lot." USC: "I like coach So'oto a lot. He is a good coach and I like how they rush their defensive linemen a lot."