UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia wins Peach Bowl (offense)

Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game, which this week happens to be the Bulldogs' 24-21 Peach Bowl victory in the season's final game. This is Film Don't Lie.

Dayne: Bowl season is George Pickens season. After his domination of Baylor in the Sugar Bowl a year ago, Pickens was spectacular in the Peach with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. He's so skilled at contorting his body in unique ways to complete catches. He lays out with full extension and corrals the football. This is one of his greatest catches for UGA.

Brent: A special talent who always seems to turn it up a notch on the bigger stages. His overall game grade would have been in the upper 80s to 90s if not for an early drop and penalty in the run game. His ability to adjust to the ball in the air, go get it, and still hold on while absorbing a nice thud with the ground is uncanny. While his overall season was not what many were expecting coming off his spectacular freshman campaign, his spot among the most talented returning receivers in the FBS in 2021 is unquestioned.