The Daily Recap: 'Both have been preparing like they’re going to start'

Here is the Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Players keep quiet on quarterbacks

With head coach Kirby Smart declining to reveal who’s starting at quarterback on Saturdy, his players certainly weren’t going to blow his cover.

Asked about Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, running back James Cook said the two have shared reps as the No. 1 quarterback through the first three days of practice.

​​“(Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels) have been taking equal reps this week,” running back James Cook said. “JT has been fine, throwing better than he was before. Both have been preparing like they’re going to start. I don’t know who's going to start or who is going to play the most, but both have been practicing very well. Both have been practicing like they’re starters.”

Receiver Kearis Jackson said Bennett and Daniels have both played well in practice. It remains to be seen what Smart will ultimately decide before Saturday’s annual rivalry against Florida.

“Both quarterbacks have been approaching practice the way they should,” Jackson said. “They’ve been making sure guys are in the right spot, making good checks, and throwing the ball well. Both those guys have been doing a great job.”

Asked about it on the SEC coaches conference call, Smart avoided a revealing answer.

“They both look good and they’re both doing a good job,” he said.