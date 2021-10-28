The Daily Recap: 'Both have been preparing like they’re going to start'
Here is the Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Players keep quiet on quarterbacks
With head coach Kirby Smart declining to reveal who’s starting at quarterback on Saturdy, his players certainly weren’t going to blow his cover.
Asked about Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, running back James Cook said the two have shared reps as the No. 1 quarterback through the first three days of practice.
“(Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels) have been taking equal reps this week,” running back James Cook said. “JT has been fine, throwing better than he was before. Both have been preparing like they’re going to start. I don’t know who's going to start or who is going to play the most, but both have been practicing very well. Both have been practicing like they’re starters.”
Receiver Kearis Jackson said Bennett and Daniels have both played well in practice. It remains to be seen what Smart will ultimately decide before Saturday’s annual rivalry against Florida.
“Both quarterbacks have been approaching practice the way they should,” Jackson said. “They’ve been making sure guys are in the right spot, making good checks, and throwing the ball well. Both those guys have been doing a great job.”
Asked about it on the SEC coaches conference call, Smart avoided a revealing answer.
“They both look good and they’re both doing a good job,” he said.
‘A freak of nature’
Smart said it will likely be a long time before he coaches a player with a similar build to defensive lineman Travon Walker.
“He's a freak of nature when it comes to athletic ability for that size. I don't know how many years it will be before I coach a guy who's that big, who can run like that and has really good stamina, with great toughness and effort,” Smart said. “His stats may not be the best in the world, or they may not be what Azeez’s (Ojulari) were, but he's playing really well. He's playing really physical, a lot of snaps, and I'm really proud of what he's doing in terms of leadership for our team.”
This season, Walker has 12 quarterback hurries, 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
“I think the more snaps I get, the more comfortable I become,” Walker said. “Because I’ve been able to be out there on first down, on second, on third, it’s helped me become more consistent, and I’ve been able to learn from that.”
Greene details visit plans
Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) said he plans to visit Georgia the weekend of the Missouri game. One thing going in Georgia’s way when it comes to Greene is the fact it is the No. 1 team in the country.
Hard-fought battles
Blayne Gilmer went through the most contested recruiting battles in both the 2022 and 2023 classes. Among those is quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), who is also considering Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson.
Nothing’s changed
The Cocktail Party
Outside the Vent
Could Dan Mullen hit the hot seat at the conclusion of the season?
Wake Forest’s offense has taken college football by storm.
Now the real work begins for No. 6 Michigan.
