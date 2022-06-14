The Daily Recap: 'Back on track' for a five-star cornerback
Making a run at McClain
Georgia is hoping to put itself in a better position with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) after this weekend’s visit. McClain said Georgia’s communication fell off a bit, which put the Bulldogs behind other teams.
That does appear to be changing.
“They’re getting back on track,” McClain said. “They had fallen off a little bit but I think the relationship is getting back on track. There are just new conversations every day and we’re just rebuilding our relationship.”
McClain said Florida leads at the present time.
Flipping Miller from Penn State
Offensive lineman Joshua Miller (Life Christian Academy/Chester, Va.) flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia on Monday. Miller previously committed to Penn State in December.
"Honestly it's a better opportunity for me and my family on and off the field and I felt more 'at home' when I was at UGA," Miller told Rivals' Richie Schnyderite.
Miller spoke with Jed May about how Georgia was able to get him to change his mind. Part of it has to do with the relationship Miller has with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
"We just had a tight relationship off the jump," Miller said. "It was never a forced conversation or nothing like that. We just had a good bond off the rip. We got to know more about each other. We had a few things in common, so that just really grew our bond closer than it already was. On top of that, I like the way Coach Searels coaches. That drew me into him."
‘The path to greatness’
Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) was happy that former UGA standout Jordan Davis came back to town to offer him a recruiting pitch during his official visit.
"(Davis) is a great role model and a great person to be around. It really made me view what I could become if I put in the work he did," Jarrett said. "He just said look at who came out of here before me and look at me. You know what you've got to do if you want to be great. The path to greatness has been paved out for you."
Jarrett has recently risen substantially in the Rivals 250, jumping all the way to No. 50 overall and No. 2 at his position.
