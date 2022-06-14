The Daily Recap: 'Back on track' for a five-star cornerback

Here is the June 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Making a run at McClain

Georgia is hoping to put itself in a better position with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) after this weekend’s visit. McClain said Georgia’s communication fell off a bit, which put the Bulldogs behind other teams.

That does appear to be changing.

“They’re getting back on track,” McClain said. “They had fallen off a little bit but I think the relationship is getting back on track. There are just new conversations every day and we’re just rebuilding our relationship.”

McClain said Florida leads at the present time.

Flipping Miller from Penn State

Offensive lineman Joshua Miller (Life Christian Academy/Chester, Va.) flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia on Monday. Miller previously committed to Penn State in December.

"Honestly it's a better opportunity for me and my family on and off the field and I felt more 'at home' when I was at UGA," Miller told Rivals' Richie Schnyderite.

Miller spoke with Jed May about how Georgia was able to get him to change his mind. Part of it has to do with the relationship Miller has with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

"We just had a tight relationship off the jump," Miller said. "It was never a forced conversation or nothing like that. We just had a good bond off the rip. We got to know more about each other. We had a few things in common, so that just really grew our bond closer than it already was. On top of that, I like the way Coach Searels coaches. That drew me into him."