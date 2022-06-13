Georgia's message to Jamaal Jarrett cannot be any clearer.

The Bulldogs have all the developmental proof they need with three first-round defensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft. They even brought one of those picks, Jordan Davis, back to Athens to speak to Jarrett during his official visit last weekend.

Davis, Tray Scott, Kirby Smart - they all tell Jarrett the same thing. If he wants to follow in their footsteps, he knows what to do.

"You know where to be if you want to be great," Jarrett said of the message from the staff.