Georgia flips 2023 OL Joshua Miller from Penn State

Georgia has added to its 2023 offensive line class.
The Bulldogs landed a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller on Monday. Miller flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia after being committed to the Nittany Lions since December.
"Honestly it's a better opportunity for me and my family on and off the field and I felt more 'at home' when I was at UGA," Miller told Rivals' Richie Schnyderite.
Miller is the ninth commitment to join Georgia's 2023 class. He is the third offensive lineman, joining Bo Hughley and Ryqueze McElderry.
At 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds, Miller has the frame to play either guard or tackle at the next level. He is planning to enroll at Georgia in January, so the staff will have plenty of time to figure out where he fits best before the 2023 season.
FOR THE BEHIND THE SCENES STORY OF MILLER'S FLIP, CLICK HERE
