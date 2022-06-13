Georgia flips 2023 OL Joshua Miller from Penn State

Georgia has added to its 2023 offensive line class.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller on Monday. Miller flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia after being committed to the Nittany Lions since December.

"Honestly it's a better opportunity for me and my family on and off the field and I felt more 'at home' when I was at UGA," Miller told Rivals' Richie Schnyderite.