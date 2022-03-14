The Daily Recap: Assessing the secondary
Here is the March 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Filling out the secondary
Spring practice begins Tuesday, with Georgia needing to address a secondary that lost a lot to graduation and the NFL. At cornerback, Kelee Ringo returns on the outside. As for who plays on the opposite side, a competition will be needed before new secondary coach Fran Brown can sort that out.
“Sophomore Kamari Lassiter was impressive when he received opportunities, but Nyland Green is also back, as is Javon Bullard and early enrollee Daylen Everette,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “However, Brown might not come up with a final solution until fall camp after touted freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey arrive later this spring.”
Brown will also have some key decisions to make at safety and star.
“William Poole, who did an excellent job in the playoffs, is back, as is sophomore David Daniel. Early enrollees Ja’Corey Thomas and Malaki Starks are each getting early looks,” Dasher wrote. “Having Chris Smith back at one of the safety spots is huge, as is the return of Tykee Smith, who could be a big help at star. However, Tykee will probably be limited from the contact perspective as he continues to work back from the ACL he tore last year against Auburn.”
Hoops: Georgia hires Mike White
Georgia plucked its new head men’s basketball coach from rival Florida.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs announced Mike White will be the program’s new head coach. White expressed his excitement in a statement.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said in a statement emailed to reporters. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball.
“I’m ready to get to work. Go Dawgs!”
Although White isn’t a splashy hire, he’s never coached a team to a losing record. At Florida, White led his teams to four NCAA Tournament appearances, which included an Elite Eight showing in 2017.
Pickens’ draft preview
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young look back at George Pickens' UGA game film and project where he will wind up in the NFL Draft process.
Mock draft tracker
Patrick Garbin compiled where each of Georgia’s draft hopefuls are being projected for the time being. Six of the Bulldogs appear to have a great shot of being taken in the first two rounds, with defensive end Travon Walker being the lone unanimous selection for the first round.
Baseball: Bulldogs sweep Lipscomb
Georgia picked up two wins by sweeping Lipscomb 9-2 and 9-5 on Sunday. The two victories propelled Georgia’s overall record to 14-3.
“When you’ve got to be here this long, you’ve got to bring energy,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I thought our guys did a good job of staying focused. We play so many guys. If you play just nine guys all the time, it’s tough to have energy. But we can pinch run, pinch hit, do a lot of things at any time during the game, and that keeps guys in the game."
Lady Dogs are dancing again
Isaiah McKenzie signs extension with Buffalo
Outside the Vent
Tom Brady’s retirement ends as he commits to another season with Tampa Bay.
Gonzaga earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
An Army football player overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl while on spring break.
