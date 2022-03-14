The Daily Recap: Assessing the secondary

Here is the March 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Filling out the secondary

Spring practice begins Tuesday, with Georgia needing to address a secondary that lost a lot to graduation and the NFL. At cornerback, Kelee Ringo returns on the outside. As for who plays on the opposite side, a competition will be needed before new secondary coach Fran Brown can sort that out.

“Sophomore Kamari Lassiter was impressive when he received opportunities, but Nyland Green is also back, as is Javon Bullard and early enrollee Daylen Everette,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “However, Brown might not come up with a final solution until fall camp after touted freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey arrive later this spring.”

Brown will also have some key decisions to make at safety and star.

“William Poole, who did an excellent job in the playoffs, is back, as is sophomore David Daniel. Early enrollees Ja’Corey Thomas and Malaki Starks are each getting early looks,” Dasher wrote. “Having Chris Smith back at one of the safety spots is huge, as is the return of Tykee Smith, who could be a big help at star. However, Tykee will probably be limited from the contact perspective as he continues to work back from the ACL he tore last year against Auburn.”

Hoops: Georgia hires Mike White

Georgia plucked its new head men’s basketball coach from rival Florida.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs announced Mike White will be the program’s new head coach. White expressed his excitement in a statement.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said in a statement emailed to reporters. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball.

“I’m ready to get to work. Go Dawgs!”

Although White isn’t a splashy hire, he’s never coached a team to a losing record. At Florida, White led his teams to four NCAA Tournament appearances, which included an Elite Eight showing in 2017.

Pickens’ draft preview

