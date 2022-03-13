Georgia hires Mike White

Georgia has hired Florida basketball coach Mike White as the replacement for Tom Crean.

The UGA Athletic Association held an executive session today at 6 where the agreement became finalized.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said in a statement emailed to reporters. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball."

I’m ready to get to work. Go Dawgs!”

White comes to Athens with some impressive credentials.

The Gators earned five consecutive postseason bids under White, reaching the 2016 NIT quarterfinals and earning four consecutive NCAA bids from 2017-21. Florida, which advanced to the Elite Eight in 2017, are the only SEC team and one of just 12 nationally to reach each of the last four editions of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida is one of only six schools to win a game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments. White was voted SEC Coach of the Year by both league coaches and the Associated Press in 2017, and eight different Gators have earned All-SEC honors a combined nine times during his tenure.

At Louisiana Tech, White led the Bulldogs to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season crown in 2013 before winning back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2014 and 2015. His Bulldogs reached the NIT in each of those campaigns and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015. In NIT play, Louisiana Tech recorded a trio of impressive road victories, toppling Florida State in 2013, Georgia in 2014 and Texas A&M in 2015.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike White and his family to Athens,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “We have witnessed Coach White to be a leader of men, as well as a proven winner with an impressive postseason body of work. We want to compete for national success in all 21 of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach that can build Georgia Basketball to a consistent winner on the collegiate basketball landscape."

White entered this season with a 123-75 overall record at Florida and a 224-115 record in his coaching career.



In 2021-22, the Gators went 19-13 and 9-9 in the SEC. They most recently lost to Texas A&M in their first contest in the SEC tournament.

Recruiting Georgia has been a major factor in the new Georgia hire. Florida currently has two players from Georgia on its roster, including Athens native Phlandrous Fleming who transferred to the program from Charleston Southern.

“I am extraordinarily grateful to the leadership of Scott Stricklin (Florida athletic director) and to the entire Florida Athletics staff for an amazing experience during my tenure,” White continued. “Thank you to each and every one of our current and former players. Your hard work, commitment and dedication was and continues to be an inspiration. I will cherish our relationships forever. In addition, the Gainesville community has been wonderful to my family and I. We are truly thankful for our time at the University of Florida."

