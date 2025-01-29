Colbie Young reaches plea deal, per report

Wide receiver Colbie Young has reached a plea deal with the Clarke County Solictor’s Office on Wednesday, regarding the domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend.

The Athens Banner-Herald was the first to report the story.

According to the Banner-Herald, Young pleaded no contest to disorderly conduction, Young’s attorney Kim Stephens told the newspaper.

Young received 12 months’ probation along with a $500 fine and must complete a family violence intervention program.

The probation will end when the program ends in 24 weeks.

“I’m glad that Colbie can finally move forward in his life,” Kim Stephens, Young’s attorney said. “That’s what he and the accuser of the case both wanted for several months now. I’m happy that will happen. I think the Solicitor’s office worked diligently to reach a resolution that they thought appropriate for the case. The reality is, I feel the case should have been dismissed but I understand the Solicitor’s position and don’t think it’s unreasonable.”

But will Young be able to resume his career with the Bulldogs?

With the recent NCAA ruling that years spent in junior college do not count toward a player’s eligibility, Young would have one year remaining.

UGA officials declined to comment Wednesday night when reached by UGASports.

Kirby Smart was asked about Young during Georgia’s media session before the Sugar Bowl. Young had resumed practice with the team before leaving for New Orleans.

“It’s still a pending legal matter. So, Colbie's competition status has not changed, and we don't have any timelines or expectations on this process," Smart said. "He's back practicing with us and using our facilities. But that's all I can really comment on. Any questions about practice or comments on what we've got going on, I'd be glad to answer."

Stephens told the Banner-Herald that he believes Young should be able to play.

“I would expect that to happen,” Stephens told the Banner-Herald. “Young people are arrested for disorderly conduct downtown every weekend. I’ve never known a student to be suspended for the length of time Colbie has been suspended and not allowed to play for disorderly conduct.”