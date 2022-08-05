The Daily Recap: 'As good an athlete as I've seen'
Here is the Aug. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Mondon’s athleticism
On the first day of fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart received a lot of questions about his 2022 team, which will seek to defend its 2021 national title. During his appearance in front of the media, Smart was asked about linebacker Smael Mondon.
Needless to say, Smart is excited to see what Mondon will offer the Bulldogs this year.
“Smael Mondon is as good an athlete as I've seen,” Smart said. “He has to increase his physicality, his toughness. He missed spring because of a shoulder surgery. But he's put on some good, solid weight and played a lot of snaps on special teams.”
Additionally, Smart was asked about the safety position, specifically who would start alongside Christopher Smith. Smart said he is more interested in finding out who will fill out the two-deep.
“We're not looking to find the starter opposite him. We're looking to find the best four safeties we can find,” Smart said. “(Last year) We didn't have enough DBs. We don't know what that's going to look like this year in terms of, do we have six effective DBs or are we more talented at the linebacker position that we have to have more linebackers on the field?”
Observations
UGASports.com sent a large crew out to the first practice of fall camp, with each reporter detailing what they saw. You won’t find a breakdown like this anywhere else.
‘Mismatch’
Georgia’s tight end group has received a ton of buzz throughout the offseason. Darnell Washington is aware that this group will pose plenty of problems to opposing defenses this season.
He used one word to describe the tight ends this season.
“Mismatch,” he said.
Smart is pleased with where Washington is after bouncing back from a couple of injuries last season.
"He's really in a good spot," Smart said. "You know, he's a guy that I came in on Sunday, and he's out there running on his own on a day that was off. He's got a purpose. He's practicing to be driven. And excited to see, you know, what he can do. It's going to be important that we get him in good, physical conditioning shape to be good to go in this training camp.”
Additional details in Smart’s contract
Georgia released additional details about Smart’s contract on Thursday. Included is the fact that Georgia will owe 100 percent of the contract if he is fired in the first five years in what is a 10-year, $112.5 million deal.
Also, Smart will receive $1.525 million in bonuses if he guides Georgia to another national championship.
Run it back
