More details were released from Smart's contract

More details from Kirby Smart’s new record-breaking contract were released Thursday afternoon via an open records request provided to UGASports.

According to Smart’s new 10-year deal worth $112,500,000 that he signed last month, Georgia would owe Smart 100 percent of his contract through its completion in December of 2031 if he is fired without cause at any time over the first five years of his deal.

If Smart is fired without cause on or after Jan. 1 of 2027, Georgia would owe Smart 85 percent of his contract.

According to the contract, if Smart were to resign, he would owe Georgia $5 million before the end of calendar year 2024.

After that it would be.

... $4 million in the calendar years 2025 through 2027

… $3 million in the calendar year 2028.

… $2 million in the calendar year 2029.

… $1 million in calendar years 2030 and 2031.

Should Georgia win another national championship, Smart would earn $1.525 million in bonuses. He made $1.15 million in bonuses last year.

Bonuses include:

… $100,000 for reaching the SEC Championship game

… $300,000 for winning the SEC Championship game.

… $500,000 for reaching the College Football Playoffs with an additional $250,000 for winning a semifinal game. Smart would also earn another $250,000 for winning the national championship, for a total of $1 million.

…The rest of Smart’s bonus would be determined by how well his team performs academically.

Smart’s contract also calls for him to receive up to 50 hours of flight time per year for non-business travel for family or guests. That’s twice what was his previous contract allowed.