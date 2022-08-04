A healthy Darnell Washington sums up the UGA tight ends in one word

Darnell Washington only needed one word to describe the Georgia tight end room. That's a lot of talent to sum up with only a couple syllables. There's sophomore Brock Bowers, back after one of the most impressive pass-catching seasons in Georgia history. There's also redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert, who returns after being away from the team last season due to personal reasons. But Washington is what will make the room go from very good to elite. After battling injuries in his Bulldog career, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end is healthy and ready to break out in his third season in Athens. So what word did Washington use to describe one of the best position groups in America? "Mismatch," Washington said.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) during the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGASports.com)

Washington appeared to be in line to take that next step earlier this spring. But after suffering a foot injury during preseason camp last year, misfortune struck again. A foot injury sidelined Washington for the second time in his career this past spring. He watched from the sidelines, along with Bowers, as Gilbert received the lion's share of first-team reps. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Washington had been in some of the best shape of his career before the injury. After working so hard to come back from the injury last fall, the second ailment sent Washington catapulting back toward square one in his rehab. But Washington has worked hard to get back in shape with the season's kickoff less than a month away. "He's really in a good spot," Smart said. "You know, he's a guy that I came in on Sunday, and he's out there running on his own on a day that was off. He's got a purpose. He's practicing to be driven. And excited to see, you know, what he can do. It's going to be important that we get him in good, physical conditioning shape to be good to go in this training camp.”