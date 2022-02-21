The Daily Recap: Amarius Mims' potential role next season

Here is the Feb. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Mims’ role in 2022

Anthony Dasher offered a projection of Georgia’s offensive line for the 2022 season. Among those vying for playing time is rising sophomore Amarius Mims. However, at tackle, Mims is likely to be the top backup unless he can unseat either Broderick Jones or Warren McClendon.

If he’s unable to unseat either of the projected starters at tackle, perhaps Mims can still find a role.

"As far as the top backup at tackle goes, Amarius Mims is expected to play a valuable role. But don’t be surprised if the sophomore also reps at one of the two guard positions,” Dasher wrote. “There’s no denying the physicality and sheer size that Mims (6-7, 330) brings to the offensive line. There are still areas of his game coaches want to see him improve, but once it starts fully clicking for the Cochran native, it could prove difficult keeping him out of the lineup.”

Xs and Foes

Brent Rollins noted how Georgia’s red zone defense played a major role in capturing its first national championship since 1980. Against Alabama, the Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to only one touchdown in four trips.

Rollins broke down the important plays that allowed Georgia to have so much success in this department.

Five players ready for sophomore leap

A handful of Georgia players were able to contribute as freshmen in 2021. Among those who didn’t get as much playing time as freshmen, here are five rising sophomores who should be in line for significant jumps in their college careers.

Baseball: Bulldogs complete sweep

Georgia completed an opening weekend sweep with a 9-1 win over Albany on Sunday.

Pitcher Dylan Ross struck out six batters while giving up only four hits and two walks in the victory.

“I think the work I put together in the fall really helped me keep a level head,” Ross said. “I think nerves were a part of it, pitching in front of a large crowd like this, but I was able to settle in and give us the best shot I could.”

Year of the Dawg