The Daily Recap: A secret visit from an important recruit

A secret visit

Class of 2022 four-star tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) made an unplanned and unannounced visit to Georgia’s campus this week, further solidifying the belief that the Bulldogs are the team to beat to land him.

Blayne Gilmer was one of the UGASports staffers to put in a FutureCast for Delp, with this latest visit affirming his belief.

“On the visitor front, UGASports confirmed that Oscar Delp snuck back into Athens on Tuesday,” Gilmer wrote. “I and several members of the UGASports staff have had FutureCasts in for Delp to Georgia for quite a while. This unannounced and covert visit in which Delp spent more time with the coaches and current Georgia players only solidifies the collective opinion of UGASports that Georgia is the overwhelming leader for Delp. Michigan would be the other team to worry about if anything crazy were to occur, and it's recruiting, so never rule that out, folks. A commitment date announcement could be coming from Delp sooner rather than later.”

‘I can bring back a natty to Georgia’

Although he’s committed to Oklahoma, receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) took an unofficial visit to Georgia and came away knowing that he’s among the program’s top prospects it’s considering.

“I see myself as a top target in their offense and I can bring back a natty to Georgia,” Burden said.

Burden spoke with head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and receivers coach Cortez Hankton on his visit.

“Coach Smart was saying that Coach Monken wants to win a natty by throwing the ball and that he wants to change what Georgia is known for, which is running the ball," Burden said. "They think I can be a guy who can contribute my first year. Coach Hankton was saying he’s going to develop me to be the best football player and man off the field I can be. He’s always going to keep it real with me and I most definitely need somebody who’s going to be honest with you all the time."

Georgia sliding down Miller’s list

Defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) said Georgia’s recruitment of him has slowed down in 2021. Miller did visit the program this week, with the coaches telling him that there is “no love lost.”

However, leading up to his visit, Georgia had seemingly cooled on the four-star in-state prospect.

“I don't know of any reason why,” Miller said. “I just know I haven't received any calls from them. Coach (Tray) Scott checked up on me one day, and one of the recruiting girls checks up on me. She's probably the one checking on me the most. Staff-wise, I don't really hear much from them.”

Even Smart hasn’t spoken to him much.

“No, I don't talk to him really," Miller said. "Kirby texted me once in like, three months, but I rarely hear from him.”

With this in mind, Georgia has slid to third place.

“I have to be honest, at any point, Georgia could just come up. They are just third place right now," Miller said. "I feel like there's more at USC and Ohio State than there is at Georgia right now. I just have bigger hoop dreams.”

Brown impressed with Lanning

Class of 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown (Commerce/Commerce, Ga.) described how his workout went during his recent visit to Georgia.

"They really like to push the tempo," Brown said. "They like to see who can hang around and see who’s one of those people that’s going to be there when it’s tough and push through when it’s tough."

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was leading the workout, with Brown noting that he came across as a solid all-around coach.

"He seems like a really good guy. He does know what he’s talking about," Brown said.

Scouting Vanderbilt

Anthony Dasher caught up with VandySports.com’s Chris Lee to get some insight on how Vanderbilt looks entering the 2021 season. The Commodores, to no one’s surprise, are in rebuilding mode with head coach Clark Lea replacing Derek Mason.

"With the exception of what Mason inherited (and that got destroyed pretty quickly), it's always a massive rebuild at Vanderbilt,” Lee said. “Sure Vandy was competitive in a few of its losses last year, but there was no doubt the Commodores were the worst team on the field in every game last year. But there are two differences from this one—one good, one bad—and that might make this a little different.

"There were all kinds of issues related to morale that can simply be summed up by the feeling that whatever the school's goals last year, they weren't first about on-field success—and that took a toll. Vanderbilt's always had an issue with players losing interest in football and just trying to hang on to get their degrees, but after last season, you saw a bunch of players who just wanted out. (Back to talent, it was telling that Grant Miller, who landed at Baylor, was the only player to markedly improve his situation.)”

