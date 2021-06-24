ATLANTA - Early in the recruiting process, it looked as if Georgia was the school to beat for Rivals250 defensive lineman Christen Miller. That changed in the early part of 2021.

“Back in the winter they were recruiting me pretty hard, but right now it's been kind of chill," Miller told UGASports last week at the Rivals Challenge. "It's been nothing crazy, so they really have not been recruiting me hard."

That was before he took an unplanned, unofficial visit to Athens this week.