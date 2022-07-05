The Daily Recap: A priority at wide receiver

Here is the July 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Targeting a big receiver

When it comes to recruiting, you can bet those who follow it closely are begging to see Georgia land some blue-chip receivers. In a pass-happy era of football, you can’t have enough quality wideouts to throw the ball to.

Blayne Gilbert examined the latest on where Georgia stands when it comes to receiver recruiting. This includes Georgia’s positioning with standout receiver Tyler Williams (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.).

“Georgia is in the top five for the massive target from Lakeland, Florida. Standing over 6-foot-5, Tyler Williams has a big catch radius and also the speed to take the top off of an opposing defense,” Gilmer wrote. “Williams has been made a priority literally since day one of Bryan McClendon's return to the Georgia staff. That is when Williams was offered by Georgia. Since that day in February, Williams has made multiple visits to Athens. Texas A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss, and South Carolina all are also in the top five for Williams. At this point, it seems that Georgia has done what is needed to be the program that Williams picks on September 27.

“Regardless of where he goes, the stock is up for Williams' mother when it comes to restoring my personal faith in humanity.”

Key questions for Vanderbilt

Anthony Dasher continued his series taking a look at each opponent on Georgia’s 2022 schedule. His latest is Vanderbilt, which, quite honestly, probably won’t field an improved team this coming season.

“When talking about question marks for the Vanderbilt football program, there’s certainly no shortage of topics,” Dasher wrote. “One of the unfortunate facts of life in the SEC has been that the Commodores have never been very good at football. That’s been due to a lack of athletes, historically speaking. Unfortunately, that’s once again the challenge facing second-year head coach Clark Lea, who returned to his alma mater from Notre Dame a season ago. While Lea has taken steps to improve the team speed, the talent gap is so far below the rest of the league that improving last year’s 2-10 record will not be a guarantee.”

Good news for Scott Cochran