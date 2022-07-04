Stock Analysis: Georgia 2023 receiver targets
Wide receiver. The position has become one of the separating factors in the haves and have-nots in college football. Many programs that are championship-caliber have reached that level due to a room packed with talent on the perimeter. Georgia built its championship roster with an elite defense but added the right receivers to help make the difference. Now, UGA wideouts coach Bryan McClendon is looking to take the next step in wide receiver recruiting.
Much like the stock market, analyzing recruiting classes is about staying ahead of the trends. Today, UGASports brings you a stock analysis of the remaining offensive targets for Georgia in the Class of 2023.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news