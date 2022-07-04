Wide receiver. The position has become one of the separating factors in the haves and have-nots in college football. Many programs that are championship-caliber have reached that level due to a room packed with talent on the perimeter. Georgia built its championship roster with an elite defense but added the right receivers to help make the difference. Now, UGA wideouts coach Bryan McClendon is looking to take the next step in wide receiver recruiting.

Much like the stock market, analyzing recruiting classes is about staying ahead of the trends. Today, UGASports brings you a stock analysis of the remaining offensive targets for Georgia in the Class of 2023.