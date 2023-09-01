The Daily Recap: A look at Carson Beck's numbers per down
Beck’s stats per down
Dave McMahon broke down the few numbers that exist for Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck. As Stetson Bennett’s backup last season, Beck completed 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
Here’s how Beck fared per down in 2022:
First down: 13 of 15 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Second down: Eight of 12 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Third down: Four of seven passing for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Fourth down: One of one passing for 11 yards.
“Beck has done a fine job as a sub, appearing in seven games last season and 12 in his career,” McMahon wrote. “His career highs are all against Vanderbilt last season, as he was 8-for-11 for 98 yards. He does have six career touchdown passes and two picks. His longest completion came against UAB in 2021 for 32 yards.”
Staff predictions
The UGASports.com staff all offered their predictions of Georgia’s game against Tennessee-Martin, although it’s going to be a bit different this season. The staff will predict whether Georgia covers the spread and select a prop to go over or under each week.
Trent Smallwood predicted Georgia does not cover the 50.5-point spread but believes the Bulldogs will go over on touchdowns from over 50 yards.
“I am going to go over on this one,” Smallwood wrote. “I think Carson Beck will have two long completions in the first half of the game that go beyond 50 yards.”
