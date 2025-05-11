How We Got Here: Rivals250 safety Jordan Smith commits to Georgia

Kirby Smart loves a South Georgia defensive back.
The latest addition is Houston County safety Jordan Smith. The Bulldogs led for the Rivals250 safety for weeks and finally sealed the deal on Mother's Day.
UGASports takes a look at how we got here.
Kirby Smart loves a South Georgia defensive back.
The latest addition is Houston County safety Jordan Smith. The Bulldogs led for the Rivals250 safety for weeks and finally sealed the deal on Mother's Day.
UGASports takes a look at how we got here.
Jackson Cantwell is scheduled to commit on Tuesday.
UGASports previews the decision of No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell.
Rivals250 Edge Dre Quinn breaks down his relationship with Georgia before official visits.
Rivals250 safety Jordan Smith has committed to Georgia. UGASports takes a look at how we got here.
Georgia has added to its 2026 class with the commitment of four-star safety Jordan Smith.
Jackson Cantwell is scheduled to commit on Tuesday.
UGASports previews the decision of No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell.
Rivals250 Edge Dre Quinn breaks down his relationship with Georgia before official visits.