Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 11, 2025
How We Got Here: Rivals250 safety Jordan Smith commits to Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Kirby Smart loves a South Georgia defensive back.

The latest addition is Houston County safety Jordan Smith. The Bulldogs led for the Rivals250 safety for weeks and finally sealed the deal on Mother's Day.

UGASports takes a look at how we got here.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement