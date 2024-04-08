The biggest key for Damon Wilson
Kirby Smart understands the expectations many have for sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson.
Thus far, Wilson appears to be on track.
“He’s getting better. Have I seen the jump that I want to have? He’s right where he needs to be and is supposed to be,” Smart said. “He’s not ahead of schedule and he’s not behind. He’s growing at a rate that I’ve seen a lot of outside backers grow, whether it was Nolan (Smith), Azeez (Ojulari), all these guys that have come through here.”
Assuming Wilson one day reaches the level of Smith and Ojulari, the Bulldogs will have something special on their hands.
But until then, there remains work for Wilson to do.
The former five-star prospect played in 12 games as a true freshman, making four tackles, including one for a loss.
However, it’s the potential that the 6-foot-4 Wilson brings to the field that has many fans excited about what the future may hold.
Senior Chaz Chambliss has noticed growth, both physically and mentally.
“Physically, I think he’s grown a lot. Last year he weighed 230. This year, he weighs 240. He’s put more muscle on his frame, and that allows him to do more stuff in the run game and set more edges,” Chambliss said. “Mentally, he’s able to take on more with the defense and expand his mind to pass rush, but in coverage as well.”
Per Jalon Walker, there are intangibles as well. “He brings a lot of energy,” Walker said. “He brings a lot of purpose to the outside linebacker room.”
Along with added mass, Wilson is stronger than he was a season ago.
After a solid off-season in the weight room, Wilson has put himself in a position to perhaps receive more reps, other than on passing downs.
“He’s gotten better each and every year,” Smart said. “He’s improving his run strength ability, his ability to hold up against big tackles and stop the run, being violent and twitchy.”
But as Wilson develops the consistency needed to be more of a three-down performer, look for him to continue giving the defense an effective pass rush option.
“He’s always been a really good rusher. He gives extremely great effort. I’m proud of those things,” Smart said. “He’s got to become a more consistent first and second down player, which he’s doing. He’s a work in progress, but he’s growing at that. He’s going to be able to help us this year.”