Kirby Smart understands the expectations many have for sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson.

Thus far, Wilson appears to be on track.

“He’s getting better. Have I seen the jump that I want to have? He’s right where he needs to be and is supposed to be,” Smart said. “He’s not ahead of schedule and he’s not behind. He’s growing at a rate that I’ve seen a lot of outside backers grow, whether it was Nolan (Smith), Azeez (Ojulari), all these guys that have come through here.”

Assuming Wilson one day reaches the level of Smith and Ojulari, the Bulldogs will have something special on their hands.

But until then, there remains work for Wilson to do.

The former five-star prospect played in 12 games as a true freshman, making four tackles, including one for a loss.

However, it’s the potential that the 6-foot-4 Wilson brings to the field that has many fans excited about what the future may hold.