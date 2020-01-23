News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 22:54:15 -0600') }} football Edit

That's What They Said

Dave McMahon and Dayne Young
Staff

Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and the Hall of Famer himself, Jim Donnan break down everything going on with Bulldogs on-and-off the field (plus a little more) on UGA Sports LIVE.

Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about the latest in recruiting, coaching news as well as a David Letterman impression and a mention about the former Heavyweight Champion of the World... plus the coach sings a snippet of a Beach Boys classic.

Find out here -

If you want to watch the whole podcast and understand what all the references mean check out the video below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}