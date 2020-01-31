Tom Crean has been coaching long enough to know the patience of a fan base can wane when times are going tough.

That’s certainly been true as it pertains to his Georgia basketball team.

Having lost six of their first seven SEC games, there’s definitely been some grumbling following blowout losses to Mississippi State and Auburn, last Saturday’s home defeat to mediocre Ole Miss squad, all prior to blowing a 20-point lead with just over 13 minutes to play last Tuesday at Missouri, 72-69.

“We’ve hit a rough patch, there’s no doubt about it,” Crean said before practice Friday. “The biggest thing for us is not to lose confidence and we’ve got to get over the hump.”

Georgia (11-8, 1-6) gets another chance to break its recent skid Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M (10-9, 4-3). Tip-off is set for 1 on the SEC Network.

Under Crean the Bulldogs are 3-22 in SEC play, a number that’s left some questioning the direction under the team’s second-year head coach.

“We’re smack dab in the middle of building a program. It’s the middle of Year 2. We’re building the program and the best way you build it is you know you’re going to go through some tough stages, some tough steps and you’ve got to have your fan base all the way with you to go through it,” Crean said. “I’ve been through it everywhere I’ve been – numerous times. It happens every season, no matter where you’re at. You’re No. 1 in the country, you lose a game and it feels like you lost eight in a row. It just happens, but we’ve got to dig through it.”

Seniors Jordan Harris and Donnell Gresham Jr. agree.

“I think the last game, we got a little complacent. We had the lead and started coasting a little bit,” Gresham Jr. said. “We just need to be tight more the whole game, just finishing plays, finishing plays, finishing at the rim a little better and getting better shot.”

Added Harris, “we’ve got to learn how to play ahead.”

Fans don’t like to hear about the youth of the team, but Crean said it’s a fact about this year’s team that can’t be ignored.

“It’s Year 2. We’ve got nine freshmen. Look around the country and do a count on that, there can’t be very many. It is what it is,” Crean said. “We’re in the process of building a program. Change is painful, right? It’s hard. We’ve got guys out there who are trying to change the way they see the game. We’ve got a bunch of guys trying to learn how they see the game."

Georgia's nine-man freshman class ranks as the third-most in the country, behind Navy, TCU and Utah with 11 each.

Air Force has 10, while Louisville - like Georgia - has nine.

Crean hopes Bulldog fans will just remain patient.

“I know this, there is no way you build it and build it up without that consistency of support – it just doesn’t happen," he said. "It’s not like we’re looking back on here and saying Georgia basketball was having multiple years of success so people got spoiled with it. They didn’t. I’d like them to get spoiled with it, right, but it’s going to take some time to get spoiled with it. It’s going to take a little time.

"We’ve just got to stay where we’re at, get this thing built up. We need to build some traction and build some traction is get some wins, get our confidence up and get rolling.”