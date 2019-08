Georgia placed 10 players on the Coaches preseason All-SEC team released by the league office Thursday afternoon.

Four Bulldogs—left tackle Andrew Thomas, running back D’Andre Swift, safety J.R. Reed, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship—each made the first team.

Three players made the second unit: quarterback Jake Fromm, along with offensive linemen Solomon Kindley and Isaiah Wilson. Tight end Charlie Woerner, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, and defensive lineman Tyler Clark made the third team.

Alabama placed the most players on the team with 16.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

First Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE

Tight End

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Offensive Line

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*

Center

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Wide Receiver

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Running Back

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Najee Harris, Alabama

All-Purpose

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Defense

Defensive Line

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Linebacker

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Defensive Back

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Grant Delpit, LSU

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Trevon Diggs, Alabama*

Kristian Fulton, LSU*

Placekicker

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Punter

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Return Specialists

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE

Tight End

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Offensive Line

Damien Lewis, LSU

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Solomon Kindley

Georgia Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Center

Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Wide Receiver

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Quarterback

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Running Back

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Lamical Perine, Florida

All-Purpose Back

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Nick Coe, Auburn

Linebacker

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

David Reese II, Florida

Defensive Back

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Placekicker

Evan McPherson, Florida

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Florida

Return Specialist

Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*

Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*

Third Team Preseason All-SEC OFFENSE

Tight end

Charlie Woerner, Georgia

Offensive Line

Yasir Durant, Missouri

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Matt Womack, Alabama

Marquel Harrell, Auburn*

Mike Horton, Auburn*

Center

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

Justin Jefferson, LSU*

Quarterback

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Running Back

Larry Rountree, Missouri

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

All-Purpose

Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

Tyler Clark, Georgia

LaBryan Ray, Alabama*

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*

Jordan Elliott, Missouri*

Linebacker

Michael Divinity, LSU

T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*

Jacob Phillips, LSU*

Defensive Back

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Shyheim Carter, Alabama

Kamren Curl, Arkansas*

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*

Javaris Davis, Auburn*

Placekicker

Tucker McCann, Missouri*

Anders Carlson, Auburn*

Punter

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Return Specialist

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* Tie in voting