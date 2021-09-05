Tate Ratledge to miss the remainder of the season

Redshirt-freshman guard Tate Ratledge will miss the rest of the 2021 season after injuring his foot in the first quarter of Georgia’s 10-3 win against Clemson.

We are told Ratledge requires surgery to repair what has been described as a Lisfranc injury.

Ratledge won the starting right guard spot after an impressive showing in spring and fall camps.

Warren Ericson replaced Ratledge at right guard for the remainder of the game against Clemson.

