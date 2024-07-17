DALLAS - Missouri isn't catching anyone off guard in 2024.

The Tigers went 11-2 a season ago, closing the year with a victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. A final ranking of No. 8 in the final AP Poll has Tiger fans excited about what this fall could bring.

While head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is aware of the expectations, he also knows last year has no bearing on this campaign.

"That was last year, and last year has nothing to do with this year," Drinkwitz said. "We as a team, as a brotherhood, as a coaching staff, as a group of players have to go and form our own identity. We have to go develop our own team chemistry. We have to go figure out what it means to be a tough, physical football team. We've got to understand what kind of poise it's going to take to play and execute under pressure. And we have a difficult, difficult task ahead of us. And so with that being said, in order for us to accomplish our goals this season, our football team has a lot of growth to make."

The success last year came a bit out of nowhere for the Tigers. Missouri went 5-5, 6-7, and 6-7 in Drinkwitz's first three seasons.

At this time last year, some even considered Drinkwitz to be on a bit of a hot seat.

"It is what it is, man," Drinkwitz said. "We all understand there's expectations with this job, and when you're not meeting them, obviously the noise picks up. But I think it's really more of a tip of the hat to the players and the coaches who believed in what we were doing, believed in the vision that we had."

Now the challenge for Missouri is to handle the target on its back.

Drinkwitz is confident his team is up to the challenge. He pointed to the experience on his roster, noting there are 22 Tigers with at least 12 starts in their college career.

"Although we had a good year last year and accomplished a few things, we still have to go out and prove it this year," said returning quarterback Brady Cook. "For the guys that came back, for the team we have now, 2024 is all that matters. That's the record that's going to be talked about. These are the games that are going to be talked about. No one is going to talk about the Cotton Bowl versus Ohio State moving forward. It's in the past. It's in the history books."

Missouri's schedule gives the Tigers a chance for success. Many of their toughest foes travel to Columbia, with the exception being a road trip to Alabama on October 26.

The Tigers will likely be 4-0 heading into a road date with Texas A&M on October 5. A win that day will kick the hype train into full gear once again.

But Drinkwitz knows that getting caught up in the noise is a fool's errand.

"We have a lot left to prove to reach the level of consistency and success that we all want, and I understand that there's a lot of outside expectations on what our football program should be," Drinkwitz said. "I think for us the most important thing is to focus on running our race."