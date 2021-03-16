UGASports - Takeaways from Under Armour Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Some of the nation's best high school prospects in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes gathered at Martin High School for the Dallas edition of the Under Armour Camp series. The group featured five-stars such as local offensive lineman Devon Campbell and Georgia-committed defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Other notable recruits included Texas-committed wide receiver Armani Winfield, Rivals100 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and Rivals100 wide receiver Evan Stewart. Additionally, several of the region's top underclassmen in the 2023 and 2024 classes were also on hand. Here are some thoughts from Sunday's action:

REGIONAL COMMITS STAND OUT

Texas commitments of note included local Arlington (Texas) Martin linebacker Trevell Johnson, who moves well in coverage and is pesky. He changes direction well and shuffles his feet instinctively with good speed to cover downfield. He took home positional MVP honors. Johnson's classmate -- also from nearby Lewisville (Texas) High -- was Armani Winfield. There's buzz Winfield timed well in the 40 and it looked that way in 1-on-1s. Winfield challenged downfield and was smooth in and out of his breaks. Another impressive receiver was Oklahoma-bound Talyn Shettron. The long-strider can stretch the field and is a sharp route-runner and excellent at coming away with contested catches. LSU four-star commitment Aaron Anderson out of New Orleans was impressive out of the slot. He's flashed his route-running to separate and quickly got open in the short field. He's been a consistent top performer at events since 2020. Texas A&M offensive tackle commitment Hunter Erb plays with a mean streak. Erb is athletic with long arms and most intriguing, he's a finisher in pass pro. He's still a bit raw, but he had some of the better reps overall. Erb's performance should be lauded along with fellow Aggies bookend tackle PJ Williams. Williams was among the nation's bigger rankings climbers shooting into the Rivals250 after his second full season playing along the offensive line. In a loaded offensive line crop in-state for 2022, Williams might ultimately have the highest ceiling at the tackle position. Class of 2023 defensive end Anthony James has impressive burst off the line and a serious first step. He has raw power and a massive wingspan to generate some pushback.

TOVIANO, YAITES HEADLINE STAR-STUDDED 2023 DB CLASS

Javien Toviano put himself on everyone's radar with a stellar outing against five-star Texas signee Ja'Tavion Sanders in Arlington (Texas) Martin's season-opener last September. Toviano made plays on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, particularly at cornerback, where he was stellar on Sunday. He has a blend of size, speed and timing for his breakups. He was brilliant in coverage in the short field and downfield. Our first look at Denton (Texas) Guyer cornerback Ryan Yaites was eye-opening. He, too, has a long build (6-2, 170) and can stick with receivers stride-for-stride. He flashed good make-up speed and jumped one route with a pick. USC, Maryland and Colorado are early offers. There's a lot to like about Braxton Myers. He's a muscular 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and can shadow receivers all over the field. Myers was consistent in coverage throughout the day and his size is pesky for opposing wideouts. Michigan is Myers' most recent offer. Mansfield (Texas) High safety Brenden Jordan walked up and played press-coverage at cornerback for the purpose of this camp and didn't disappoint. Jordan has long arms and timed his break-ups well. He covers well for his size and physical brand of football. USC, Arkansas and Mississippi State are early offers. Tre Wisner didn't take reps at defensive back on Sunday, but he'll debut in the Rivals 2023 rankings as an athlete for his abilities on both offense and defense. In this particular case, Wisner was excellent out of the backfield on Sunday. He can accelerate in a hurry with great concentration and receiving skills. In space, he's twitchy and makes devious cuts. Ohio State, Baylor, TCU, USC, Oregon and Texas have all offered.

EAST TEXAS HAS SOME STUDS

Kip Lewis added a fourth star after a stellar postseason run for Carthage (Texas) last fall. In a camp setting, Lewis' speed translated well in coverage. He closed in a hurry and can cover well downfield with a legit 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Some of his best reps came against SEC and Big-12 commitments. LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are all in it for Lewis. Texarkana (Texas) Texas High three-star outside linebacker Derrick Brown has special first-step quickness and enough length to really give opposing linemen and quarterbacks fits. In a live setting, he was flexible and bent well around the edge. Arizona State is in it along with Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, among others. In the 2023 class, Jalen Hale is going to be in the conversation for tops in the country. He's a bonafide three-sport athlete that runs downfield with track speed and can high-point the football like a rebound. Hale is a sharp route-runner with excellent athleticism and makes it look natural. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama all covet the Longview (Texas) star.

LONE STAR STATE TRENCHMEN SHOW OUT

As always, Texas has a knack for producing some of the best players in the country, particularly in the trenches. Here's a look at who turned heads on Sunday: ... Newly minted five-star Arlington (Texas) Bowie tackle Devon Campbell is getting recruited at multiple positions up front and took reps inside at guard as well as outside at tackle. He extends his arms well and was able to contain fellow five-star Bear Alexander on a rep. Campbell's initial contact is his equalizer and he's rebounding well with great athleticism and attitude. This feels like a battle for the schools within the region for one of the nation's best. ... Like Campbell, Kelvin Banks saw action at both right and left tackle. Banks is smooth and moves well. He can get back in a hurry and deals with speedier edge-rushers. Banks has excellent reach and does a fantastic job of creating a pocket. He's a bit of a tactician. Banks recently narrowed his list down to eight. It feels like it'll be an in-state battle, but don't discount Arkansas, LSU or Oregon. ... Coppell (Texas) lineman Alvin Ebosele is intriguing. He's got a massive 6-foot-6 frame but moves well and plays with a certain demeanor. There's potential there. ... Allen (Texas) four-star Neto Umeozulu is a brick wall when he extends his arms. He's an old-school, physical lineman that could play right tackle or inside. LSU, Texas A&M and Ohio State all covet him. ... Alexander had a showdown with Campbell and showcased his active hands. The Georgia commitment usually can overpower opposing linemen, but against another elite lineman, Alexander resorted to his short-area quickness and twitch to get a 1-on-1 win. ... Local Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive end Ernest Cooper went toe-to-toe with Banks, but bends well and is quick around the edge. He's long and well-built. Stanford and Notre Dame are both after him. ... 2023 Katy (Texas) Morton Ranch defensive end David Hicks Jr. is very twitchy and plays downhill. He explodes off the line and is able to generate pushback consistently. ... 2023 Cypress (Texas) Ranch defensive end Ashton Porter is physically sound with size and pop. He's long and bends well around the edge. ... A first look at 2023 Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa defensive lineman Avion Carter was telling. Carter is massive with a formidable wingspan and a devastating initial step. He kept opposing linemen off-balanced.

THE BOOT WAS WELL-REPRESENTED

Three-star Monroe (La.) Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose flashed impressive make-up speed and was able to cover both receivers on the outside and tight ends from the slot. He’s position-versatile with good reach and is athletic enough to contest balls in mid-air and even jumped a route. Dubose, who likes Oklahoma, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State, also displayed great anticipation based on his quarterback reads and is every bit of 6-foot-1, if not longer. Four-star Edna Karr (La.) defensive tackle Tygee Hill tends to shine in these settings and he opened up the repertoire a bit. Hill was too strong to contain in 1-on-1s and flashed some short-area twitch on another rep. LSU, Florida State and Jackson State are some of the teams that have Hill's attention. Class of 2023 Vivian (La.) North Naddo wide receiver Omarion Miller is awfully smooth for a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder. He is fluid coming downfield, has strong hands and go up and get it at its highest point. Miami and Mississippi State were early offers. Sticking with 2023, Farmersville (La.) Union Parish Trey Holly is coming off a nationally acclaimed season as the Louisiana Class 3A runners-up. Holly exhibited another element of his game on Sunday -- showing his speed downfield as a pass-catcher. Even some of the best linebackers on hand couldn't keep pace with Holly after a certain point. LSU has an early offer out to the Holly and Utah has been in regular communication.

SOONER STATE SHINES

Owasso (Okla.) defensive lineman Chris McClellan is up to 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. After debuting as a strong-side end, McClellan may be more appropriately categorized as an uber-athletic lineman geared to play inside. He's twitchy and kept opposing linemen off-balanced and made it look easy. Washington, Florida and Oregon are among McClellan's newest offers. Another Sooner State standout was 2023 Bixby (Okla.) tight end Luke Hasz. Hasz is a mismatch as a receiving tight end with great hands, good route-running and excellent receiving skills. He tracks the ball well and can really stretch the field. New offers are continuing to pour in for Hasz, including Oregon, Arkansas, USC and Minnesota. He noted Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as some of his best relationships early on.

A FEW TO KNOW FOR 2024

Get to know Forney (Texas) defensive tackle Tristan Bennett. The Dallas-area freshman generated great pressure off the edge, but could grow into an interior lineman. Del City (Okla.) defensive lineman David Stone looks as if he's preparing for his senior season. He explodes out of his stance and plays with a high motor. Local DeSoto (Texas) defensive back Mario Buford can go stride-for-stride for receivers downfield and possesses excellent closing speed at the end of routes. Sticking in the Metroplex, Duncanville (Texas) linebacker Collin Simmons impressed as a jumbo-sized freshman. He was solid in coverage and broke well on a few passes. Michigan State recently offered.

QUICK-HITTERS