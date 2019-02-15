Take Two returns with another offering tackling a relevant topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

SEC domination in the rankings is not a new phenomenon, but that conference took five-star signings to a whole new level this recruiting cycle as it signed 18 of 30 five-star prospects, the highest number in the history of Rivals dating back to 2002.

In the 2018 recruiting class, SEC schools signed 36 percent of the five-stars. The year before it was 38 percent. Some years, it’s in the 50th percentile and usually it’s hovering in the 40s. The average since the inception of Rivals is 44 percent of five-stars signing with the SEC. But the 2019 crop saw the highest amount ever at 60 percent as four of the top five players in the country and eight of the top 10 signed with SEC programs.

That’s complete domination.

Alabama’s national profile certainly helps the conference. Georgia’s emergence especially in the last few years under coach Kirby Smart - along with back-to-back team recruiting titles - gives the conference an added boost. The proliferation of top recruits playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has been a benefit to SEC teams as well, with Trey Sanders and Evan Neal heading to Alabama this recruiting cycle and Nolan Smith going to Georgia. All three were five-stars at IMG this past season.

Will the SEC’s stranglehold of five-star prospects end anytime soon? Or does its own success feed the beast even more?