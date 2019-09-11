Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 2018 and he says it is still his top school, but the high four-star offensive tackle is still going to make things interesting.

That’s because the Lithonia, Ga., standout said recently he’s planning to take a round of official visits with Auburn, Miami and South Carolina as destinations along with seeing the Bulldogs again.

There are a lot of reasons to think Georgia is still very much the frontrunner for Jones and will end up with him in the class: He’s a local prospect, he’s been to Athens numerous times and feels comfortable there. He’s also been committed for so long along and Georgia has done an excellent job recruiting offensive linemen.

But Auburn especially is not backing off and Jones is intrigued even more with the Tigers after visiting this summer. Miami and South Carolina could offer immediate playing time.

Does Jones stick with Georgia or could a school convince the elite offensive tackle to flip his commitment leading up to the early signing period?