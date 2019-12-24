Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

McKinnley Jackson is the highest-ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 class who is not committed or signed and his recruitment could still take a lot of different paths heading into January.

Ole Miss looked like the frontrunner just a few weeks ago, but when Matt Luke got fired and Lane Kiffin got hired, the Rebels’ status became far more unclear.

Now Luke is the offensive line coach at Georgia and the Bulldogs recently offered Jackson, who could take a visit to Athens next month.

Early in his recruitment, the Lucedale (Miss.) George County four-star defensive tackle was committed to LSU, but he backed off that pledge. Still, the Tigers remain one of the top contenders along with Alabama and Auburn, which could be surging a little bit in Jackson’s recruitment.

January is going to be a crucial month in Jackson’s recruitment. With his connection to Luke, can Georgia became a legitimate contender, can Kiffin convince the state’s top player to stay home or will LSU, Alabama or Auburn land the four-star standout?