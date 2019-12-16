Take Two: What will 5-star Jordan Burch do this week?
THE STORYLINE
Jordan Burch has embarked on one of the most unusual recruitments in recent memory because he has stayed off social media, has done hardly any interviews and almost never talks about his recruitment.
Because of that, it’s nearly impossible to gauge exactly which school looks best to land him on Thursday as the five-star defensive end from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School will wait until the second day of the early signing period to announce his choice.
South Carolina is down the road. Clemson is the national power that is in-state and has been considered a favorite. But there has been some buzz around LSU recently, especially after Burch visited there.
And the five-star defensive end took another visit to Georgia this past weekend which in the recruiting world is always a good sign if a prospect visits your school last.
However, Burch has operated unlike most elite recruits throughout his recruiting process and because he doesn’t say much, it only leads to even more speculation than would already exist.
So, does anyone have a really good grasp on Burch’s destination and is there any informed opinion that is worthwhile heading into this week or is it all a complete guessing game with the five-star standout?
FIRST TAKE: JAKE REUSE, UGASPORTS.COM
“Our feel on Burch is that it can go any number of ways. Every school involved feels very confident. We’ve heard that from South Carolina, LSU and Clemson feels good, too, and Alabama is in there as well.
“The fact he was on campus the last weekend for an official visit points to Georgia gaining some steam there, but it’s hard to give anybody an edge when that kid is concerned. Georgia has pitched everything they can, he’s been on campus several times, he’s been to Athens a ton, but anything could happen with his decision on Thursday."
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“Georgia probably has the edge because they got the last visit and I know how Kirby Smart is as a closer and how that staff can land top recruits. It’s close enough to home where his family could get to see him. Clemson would worry me if I was a Georgia fan because the Tigers have been recruiting him so long, it is in-state, they won two national championships, they put defensive linemen in the first round, on and on.
“I would say Georgia and Clemson are right there with everybody else trailing because I’m pretty sure he’s going to stay close to home.”