Jordan Burch has embarked on one of the most unusual recruitments in recent memory because he has stayed off social media, has done hardly any interviews and almost never talks about his recruitment.

Because of that, it’s nearly impossible to gauge exactly which school looks best to land him on Thursday as the five-star defensive end from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School will wait until the second day of the early signing period to announce his choice.

South Carolina is down the road. Clemson is the national power that is in-state and has been considered a favorite. But there has been some buzz around LSU recently, especially after Burch visited there.

And the five-star defensive end took another visit to Georgia this past weekend which in the recruiting world is always a good sign if a prospect visits your school last.

However, Burch has operated unlike most elite recruits throughout his recruiting process and because he doesn’t say much, it only leads to even more speculation than would already exist.

So, does anyone have a really good grasp on Burch’s destination and is there any informed opinion that is worthwhile heading into this week or is it all a complete guessing game with the five-star standout?