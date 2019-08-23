Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst. MORE TAKE TWO: Can Texas land elite RBs? | Will Clemson steal NC State legacy?



THE STORYLINE

Georgia has been on an incredible run of landing elite offensive linemen as the Bulldogs look to reload in the trenches. The last few recruiting cycles have been super strong for Georgia as it landed five-star Isaiah Wilson in 2017, five-stars Jamaree Salyer and Cade Mays in 2018, five-star Clay Webb in 2019 and have commitments from five-star Tate Ratledge and high four-star Broderick Jones, two spots away from five-star status, so far in this recruiting cycle. It might not be done when talking about 2021, either. Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County’s Amarius Mims is an early five-star offensive tackle and he was really impressive at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta this summer. The Bulldogs are considered the early frontrunner for the 6-foot-7, 300-pound prospect who’s already receiving some heady comparisons. Alabama, LSU, Florida and others are also pursuing him. Can Georgia reel in another five-star offensive lineman in 2021 or will Mims choose to go elsewhere?

TAKE ONE: Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast analyst

“Georgia is definitely in the driver’s seat. There are other schools involved. He grew up an Alabama fan. They’re on him hard, too. He’ll probably visit there in the fall for sure. LSU is in there, Florida has his attention, but he’s even open about this that Georgia is the leader. He has a connection with Georgia assistant coach Sam Pittman. He says he wants to wait sometime into next year to commit but it wouldn’t be a shock if he even pulled the trigger to Georgia sometime this fall. “I’ve said I like the comparison to Laremy Tunsil a few times. Just from an athletic standpoint, I see it. Tunsil at this point was farther ahead fundamentally and technically. Mims grew up playing defensive end and tight end so he’s still learning the position, but when you talk about bend, size, athleticism, feet, length, all those traits you look for in an elite offensive tackle, Tunsil is a great comparison.”

TAKE TWO: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com national recruiting director