Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

One of the most valuable aspects of events like the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is that analysts can compare and contrast what they like about certain prospects with others, and even some recruits who aren’t even at the event but were seen elsewhere throughout the offseason.

That was especially the case when it came to 2021 quarterbacks, as No. 1 overall Brock Vandagriff (an Oklahoma commit), threw alongside Ohio State pledge Kyle McCord, Michigan pledge J.J. McCarthy and others in Atlanta a few weeks back.

One top prospect that didn’t attend the Five-Star Challenge was Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams, who is ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2021 class, so he's clearly in the five-star discussion and someone who could move up even more if he continues to perform well.

Georgia and LSU have jumped out as early favorites for Williams, but Penn State and others are there as well.

There are four quarterbacks ahead of him in the 2021 rankings: Vandagriff, McCord, McCarthy and Sam Huard, a Washington pledge. Williams is the top-rated uncommitted quarterback in the class.

Is Williams SEC-bound? And after seeing many of the other quarterbacks through this offseason, does he belong in the conversation as maybe one of the top couple of players at his position in the 2021 rankings?