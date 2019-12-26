Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 2018. He’s a local kid from Lithonia, Ga., who is familiar with the Bulldogs.

But recruiting can be a strange game sometimes and Jones did not sign with Georgia during the early period, mainly because Auburn continues to make a serious run at him and the five-star offensive tackle is thinking a lot about the Tigers.

One reason is because former Georgia offensive line coach, who had a big hand in recruiting Jones, is now the head coach at Arkansas. The five-star has a relationship with coach Kirby Smart, but hardly one with newly hired Matt Luke, Georgia’s new offensive line coach.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers will host Jones in January on official visits. Those trips could really tell the tale on where his recruitment will end.

Can Georgia keep him or will Auburn flip him?