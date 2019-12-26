Take Two: Can UGA hold on to Broderick Jones' commitment?
Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.
THE STORYLINE
Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 2018. He’s a local kid from Lithonia, Ga., who is familiar with the Bulldogs.
But recruiting can be a strange game sometimes and Jones did not sign with Georgia during the early period, mainly because Auburn continues to make a serious run at him and the five-star offensive tackle is thinking a lot about the Tigers.
One reason is because former Georgia offensive line coach, who had a big hand in recruiting Jones, is now the head coach at Arkansas. The five-star has a relationship with coach Kirby Smart, but hardly one with newly hired Matt Luke, Georgia’s new offensive line coach.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers will host Jones in January on official visits. Those trips could really tell the tale on where his recruitment will end.
Can Georgia keep him or will Auburn flip him?
FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST
“It’s a two-team battle and Auburn is a legit threat. When he didn’t sign in the early period, that said everything to me, and I’ve been hearing Auburn. He’s been there twice for games this season. Luke really has no connection with Jones. He couldn’t go in and see him when he got hired at Georgia. Smart was gone that first day on that Monday, so that visit was used up. So, Luke called and talked to his coach, but they couldn’t get him to sign. Auburn won that battle.
“He will visit Georgia and Auburn officially in January. Georgia has a good shot to keep him, but Auburn legitimately is a threat to Georgia in that race.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR
“It would be big if Auburn could flip him, because he’s been locked in with Georgia for the longest time. When he wasn’t committed, everybody thought he was going to stay home. Auburn has done a good job of making this very difficult for him.
“Sam Pittman leaving Georgia opens the door. Auburn is very close geographically, so if he wants to get away but not too far, it’s a good choice for him. I’m not going to bet against Georgia, though. He was committed to them for a long time for a reason. If it’s just for the O-line coach. then maybe I’m wrong, but he committed to Georgia for more than just Pittman.”