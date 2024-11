Chase Linton knew he'd be going to Georgia just minutes after his high school career ended.

Linton's North Atlanta Warriors lost their first playoff game last Friday night. Entering the playoffs as a one-seed, the upset loss ended Linton's career earlier than expected.

After the game Linton felt "a little down." Then he looked at his phone and saw a text from Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.