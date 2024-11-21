Stats Crunch: Georgia vs UMass

Georgia finished its regular season conference slate with an impressive victory over Tennessee. The Bulldogs finished with a 6-2 SEC record. The Dawgs finished 6-2 or better in the conference in each of the last eight seasons. Tennessee's head coach Josh Heupel is considered an offensive mastermind, but he is now 0-4 against Georgia and four of his eight fewest point total with the Vols were courtesy of the Dawgs. Georgia's 10-game home win streak against Associated Press top ten teams is tied for the second-longest streak since the 1930s. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 7-0 against the top ten "Between the Hedges" and they have been dominating as well.

Georgia vs Top 10 Teams at Home Under Kirby Smart Opponent (and Rank) Score Total Yards for and Total Yards Against 2016 9 - Auburn 13-7 343 - 164 2019 7 - Notre Dame 23-17 339 - 321 2020 7 - Auburn 27-6 442 - 216 2021 8 - Arkansas 37-0 345 - 162 2022 1 - Tennessee 27-13 387 - 289 2023 9 - Ole Miss 52-17 611-352 2024 7 - Tennessee 31-17 453-319 7-0 record 210-77 (30.0-11.0) 2,920-1,823 (417.1-260.4)

Georgia has won eight straight games in the series against Tennessee. The Bulldogs now have a 29-23-2 advantage in the series. After the 1999 matchup, the Vols led 17-10-2. Among the active win streaks, the eight is the middle of the pack in terms of conference teams and Georgia Tech.

Georgia - Longest Active Win Streaks Over SEC Teams and Ga Tech Win Streak Win Streak vs Kentucky 15 vs Georgia Tech 6 vs Missouri 10 vs Vanderbilt 6 vs Auburn 8 vs Mississippi State 5 vs Tennessee 8 vs Florida 4

vs South Carolina 4

This week's game is against UMass. Georgia has only faced them once and won easily 66-27 in 2018. The Dawgs rushed for 426 yards as six players had at least 49 yards on the ground. One bright spot for UMass was wide receiver Andy Isabella. The 5'9" wideout had 15 receptions for 219 yards and two scores. The 66 points for Georgia were tied for the most points scored by the Bulldogs in the 2000s. Here are the highest totals this century.

Most Points by Georgia in a Game in the 2000s Opponent Points Opponent Points 2014 vs Troy 66 2019 vs Murray State 63 2018 vs UMass 66 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State 63 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU 65 2004 at Kentucky 62 2011 vs New Mexico State 63 2021 at Vanderbilt 62 2014 at Kentucky 63

After a slow start, Carson Beck showed out last Saturday. He started the night completing only 4-of-12 passes. He then turned it around and completed 21 of his last 28 passes including 10 of his last 11. Beck also had zero picks after throwing 12 interceptions in his previous six games. He ended up with 347 yards passing on the night. It was his ninth 300-yard passing game which moved him up to third place all-time in Georgia history.

Most 300-yard Pass Games in Georgia History 300-yard Pass Games Career-High Eric Zeier 15 544 in 1993 vs Southern Miss Aaron Murray 11 427 (twice) Carson Beck 9 459 in 2024 vs Mississippi State Quincy Carter 8 368 in 1998 vs Florida David Greene 8 382 in 2004 at Arkansas Stetson Bennett 8 398 in 2022 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati

Beck targeted tight ends Ben Yurosek and Oscar Delp. Yurosek had a season-high five receptions and Delp had a career-high two touchdown receptions. All three tight ends caught at least one pass against the Volunteers. It is tough to repeat what the two-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers did at Georgia, but here is how the tight ends have done as a whole game-by-game this season.

Georgia Tight Ends in Each Game This Season Receptions Rec Yards TD Receptions vs Clemson 2 37 0 vs Tennessee Tech 4 61 1 at Kentucky 2 12 0 at Alabama 2 22 1 vs Auburn 1 33 0 vs Mississippi State 6 66 1 at Texas 4 63 0 vs Florida 5 81 0 at Ole Miss 3 37 0 vs Tennessee 10 130 2

Freshman running back Nate Frazier tied his career-high with 19 attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown. Fellow freshman Chauncey Bowens had five carries as well. The 24 rushes combined reminds Georgia fans of another time when a freshman had 24 carries against Tennessee and won.

Georgia Freshmen Running Backs vs Tennessee in Notable Games Herschel Walker (1980) Nate Frazier / Chauncey Bowens 24 Rushes 24 84 Yards 75 2 Touchdowns 1 Win Result Win

Of course that was Herschel Walker's first ever game and even though his numbers were not amazing, the end result was the same. Another Georgia freshman running back was Todd Gurley back in 2012. He too had 24 rushes as a freshman in a Tennessee victory, but if you add the totals with fellow freshman Keith Marshall - the numbers were way better. ----- Georgia has struggled at times on the offensive and defensive lines. Last week, the offensive line allowed zero sacks after allowing five in the week before. On the other hand, Georgia's defense had five sacks on Tennessee's quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The five were the most that the Vol signal caller has had against him all season. Here is a deeper look at Georgia's record under Kirby Smart in terms of sacks made and allowed.

Georgia's Record Under Kirby Smart by Sacks Total Sacks on Defense Sacks Allowed on Offense 0 sacks 13-3 41-1 1 sack 19-4 31-1 2 sacks 22-5 20-5 3 sacks 23-5 7-7 4 sacks 11-1 2-3 5 sacks 8-0 1-1 6 sacks 3-0 7 sacks 2-0 8 sacks 1-0