Tavion Wallace got some surprising news during his latest gameday visit to Georgia.

While in Athens for Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldog staff mentioned to Wallace that Early Signing Day is just two weeks away. Wallace didn't realize that Signing Day was so close. The time is coming for the Arkansas commit to make a final decision on his collegiate home.

The Bulldogs are looking for a last-minute flip of the in-state star. How does Wallace feel about things as the deadline approaches?