THE STORYLINE

Georgia has won back-to-back team recruiting titles and it’s been an incredibly impressive run for the Bulldogs, but that might come to an end this cycle. However, Georgia could be in store for another run back to No. 1, especially if everything falls into place heading into signing day in February. The Bulldogs hare been considered either the front-runner or one of the top schools for five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo and five-star tight end Darnell Washington, and now it looks like they’ve moved way up again for five-star running back Zachary Evans. Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch cannot be realistically counted out yet, either, since the Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School star didn’t sign with South Carolina after committing to the Gamecocks on Wednesday and sources say Georgia is among the schools still pursuing him. Georgia is currently fifth in the team recruiting rankings behind Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. Can the Bulldogs make another run to No. 1 or is that shooting a tough too high?

FIRST TAKE: JAKE REUSE, UGASPORTS.COM

“Kirby Smart has made a name for himself and the Georgia Bulldogs in the recruiting world when it comes to strong closes. Whether it’s a major flip from a rival, a strong run of top prospects to round out a class or finding a couple of graduate transfers, Georgia has managed to capture top classes with surprising pickups over the last couple years. “If you’re listening to the rumor mill in 2019, it sounds like the Bulldogs could be in for much of the same. Ringo and Washington have long been thought to be Dawg leans, thanks to numerous on-campus visits and intense attention from Smart’s staff. Should they end up with Georgia it wouldn’t be a shock but it would be undeniably huge in the push toward No. 1.

"Still, word that Evans is firmly back in play to be a Bulldog and he would be the kind of firework addition that could really push the class back toward the top. If Georgia lands the trio, it’s time to start thinking they challenge again. If not, the Bulldogs' Plan B options better be solid, because there’s quite a drop-off from that upper tier.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM