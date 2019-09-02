Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington are the top two tight ends, respectively, in the 2020 class. Two special five-star prospects who offer something different but who are a pair of the most impressive recruits at the position in Rivals history.

Gilbert, from Marietta, Ga., is a 6-foot-5, 248-pound standout who shined this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in Atlanta and has dominated other events as well. He’s definitely big enough to play tight end and athletic enough to move outside as a huge receiver.

Washington is a 6-foot-7, 255-pound recruit from Las Vegas Desert Pines who looks like an NBA small forward on the football field. He is surprisingly athletic for his size and he has a tremendous catch radius.

It’s only the second time in Rivals history that there are two five-star tight ends in the same recruiting class (also in 2003 with Greg Olsen and Tony Hills Jr.). And there is a chance that both could play at the same college program.

Gilbert is serious about Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Washington has a top five of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

The program most prominently discussed by both has been Georgia and the Bulldogs have proven they can go anywhere to get any recruit. A source close to Washington has said he would not be opposed at all to playing with Gilbert.

Can Georgia land both Gilbert and Washington in the same recruiting class or is it more likely that the two massive - and massively talented - tight ends go to school separately?