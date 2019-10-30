Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst. MORE: Which team could end up with No. 1 recruiting class?



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

THE STORYLINE

One of the hottest names in the Southeast the last few months has been three-star all-purpose back Jahmyr Gibbs, even though he’s already committed. The Dalton, Ga., standout has been putting up incredible numbers in his senior season and while he remains committed to Georgia Tech, the Holy Trinity of the SEC – Alabama, LSU and Georgia – are showing a lot of serious interest. All three programs, meanwhile, are still navigating the uncertain situation with five-star RB Zachary Evans. Gibbs is in high demand and it’s no surprise since he’s carried the ball 173 times for 1,964 yards and 33 touchdowns so far this season. As a junior, he had 20 TDs. Can Georgia Tech keep Gibbs’ commitment?

FIRST TAKE: Chad Simmons, Southeast analyst

“If I had to bet, I would say he’s not going to end up at Georgia Tech. Something I’ve posted on multiple team sites is he is a homebody. He’s very close to his family and with Georgia Tech being in Atlanta that definitely helps to keep him home. “Right now, Alabama is very much in play, LSU is in there and numerous other schools are probably going to get visits before now and if he signs in December. He could wait this out. Georgia is his dream school. That offer could change things very quickly. Georgia is still in the evaluation process, still waiting for Evans, but right now I do think it will be tough for Georgia Tech to hang onto him. Alabama probably has the most momentum.”

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, National recruiting director