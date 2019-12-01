One day later, the news still appears to be positive regarding the status of running back D’Andre Swift for the SEC Championship against LSU.

Speaking on Sunday’s SEC teleconference to preview the game, head coach Kirby Smart repeated his statement from Saturday that he believes the junior to be good to go.

“I expect D’Andre will be fine,” said Smart, who on Saturday described the injury as a shoulder contusion.

Swift suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ 52-7 rout of Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta.

He leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 1,203 yards and seven touchdowns.

Smart denied the injury bore any semblance to that suffered by former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, whose play in the 2017 SEC title game was compromised by a shoulder injury he suffered earlier in that particular year.

“Oh no, it’s nothing like that at all,” Smart said.

The news is also apparently good on defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who traveled to Atlanta but did not dress out for the game.

Smart said he expects the junior to play. Wyatt is second on the team with 19 quarterback hurries.

Georgia will be without wide receivers Lawrence Cager (ankle) along with freshman George Pickens for the first half Saturday after his ejection for fighting against Georgia Tech.