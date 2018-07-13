Deandre Baker was a three-star performer coming out of high school. If folks are being honest, not many of those thought he’d progress quite as far as he’s been able to do.

Lo and behold.

When the Bulldogs kick off fall camp here in a few weeks, Baker will be front and center as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC.

As we continue our summer series updating members of the Georgia football team, we turn our attention to Baker

Tale of the tape

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Class: Senior

Status: Starting cornerback

STATS TO DATE 2017: Baker enjoyed a stellar season for the Bulldogs, earning second-team All-SEC honors after a year that saw him make 44 tackles while starting 14 of Georgia’s 15 games.

His three interceptions might seem modest, but he also broke up a team-high nine passes.

Three of his best games also came in three of Georgia’s biggest contests, including the SEC Championship when he recorded five tackles, including one for a 4-yard loss in Georgia’s win over Auburn.

2016

As a sophomore, Baker started seven of Georgia’s 12 games and showed signs of what was to come with three of the biggest plays of his career. Included was a 10-tackle effort against Florida, preceded by a huge forced fumble against Tennessee, and a 28-yard interception return against Louisiana. His fourth-quarter fourth-down breakup of a pass against TCU in the Liberty Bowl ended the Horned Frogs’ final drive.

2015

Baker saw action in 11 games as a freshman, mostly on special teams, making just one tackle on the year.

ACCOLADES

Although he played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Baker was overlooked by a lot of recruiting experts, only earning three-star status and considered the 71st-best cornerback nationally.

A standout track performer, Baker did earn all-state honors in the 200- and 400-meter dash his senior year at Northwestern High in Miami.