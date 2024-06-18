Outside linebacker Damon Wilson is another one of those rising sophomores expected to make a big jump this fall. That could mean bad news for opposing offenses. GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO UGASPORTS.COM! Wilson's strength is getting after opposing quarterbacks, and although his freshman numbers may dictate otherwise, don't be misled. The Florida native has used the offseason to become even stronger. Now that he's been in Georgia's defensive system for a season, do not be surprised when he becomes one of the Bulldogs' most effective pass rushers.

Advertisement

Tale of the Tape

Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 Class: Sophomore Rivals Ranking: Wilson was the 11th-ranked player as a senior, the top at his position with a rating of 6.1. Status: Key player at outside linebacker

Damon Wilson is primed for a big sophomore year. (UGA Sports Communications)

Impact thus far

Wilson was a regular contributor for Georgia last fall appearing in all 12 games as a reserve outside linebacker, mostly on third down. Despite assisting in only three tackles and half a sack, Wilson was the third-highest player in pass-rush situations per PFF, trailing only Jalon Walker and Tykee Smith. During an interview on the Players Lounge, Wilson spoke about the repeated work he received going against teammates such as Earnest Greene III and Amarius Mims. Lessons were learned. For one, Wilson had to start working more on his technique, which he has since the end of last season. Now, with a year under his belt and more tricks in his bag, look for Wilson to make much more of an impact as he starts having a bigger role this fall. We've heard good things over the summer.

Kirby Smart on Damon Wilson

“He’s getting better. Have I seen the jump that I want to have? He’s right where he needs to be and is supposed to be. He’s not ahead of schedule and he’s not behind. He’s growing at a rate that I’ve seen a lot of outside backers grow, whether it was Nolan, Azeez, all these guys that have come through here. He’s gotten better each and every year.”

What teammates have to say

“The sky’s the limit for him and a lot of people. We’ve got a great group of guys up front. They’re going to battle and continue to battle every day. I’m looking forward to getting out there and starting the season.” - safety Dan Jackson

What to look for in fall camp