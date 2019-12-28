NEW ORLEANS – The fact that Georgia won’t have safety J.R. Reed available for Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor caught many off guard when UGASports broke the news on Saturday afternoon.

At least one teammate seemed equally surprised.

“I found out maybe yesterday, but I’m happy for him,” sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell said. “He’s been a great leader for us, but we’ve got a game to play.”

Reed would tweet out a message saying the reason he’s missing the game is due to a foot injury that he suffered in practice.

With Reed out, look for freshman Lewis Cine, Chris Smith, and Otis Reese to jockey for playing time against the Bears, opposite junior starter Richard LeCounte.

“Lewis is a competitor,” Campbell said. “He’ll be prepared. We’re prepared for this game. That’s the thing. We’re all focused, we’re focused on this event, we’re focused on this game. We’re ready to finish the season off right.”