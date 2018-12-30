NEW ORLEANS – Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was asked to give his assessment of the Georgia offense during Sunday’s press conference at the downtown Marriott, media headquarters for Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN).

On one hand, Chaney said, he has to be pleased with the fact the Bulldogs come in averaging almost 40 points per game (39.2). But as a coach, he points out, you’re always searching for that perfect game. There are always areas to improve.

“I feel good about it. I think that, as a coach nowadays, when you're clicking around that 40‑point mark, you feel like you're doing okay. You're scoring points,” Chaney said. “But when you sit in this chair, you're never happy. We're looking for that perfect game and perfection at all times. Are we content with what we got done? In some ball games. Other games, we didn't play particularly well.”

Georgia’s 36-16 loss to LSU jumps to mind, because it likely kept the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoffs. In that game, the Bulldogs were having early success running the ball. But after the Tigers managed to claim the lead, Georgia abandoned the plan.

Chaney admitted the game caused some personal soul-searching.

“I think, when success doesn't come your way, you have to reflect. And you guys know me. I do that a lot. I look at myself. I don't think I called a particularly good football game. I don't think we particularly played a very good football game, and I think we all had to come to grips with that,” Chaney said. “The reality of it was, in our opinion, we needed to go out and get it done better on the practice field. You could see that change from about that moment on. Okay. We've got to go out and we've got to flat work harder.”

The result showed.as the Bulldogs averaged 41.6 points in rattling off five straight wins before falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 35-28.

What did Chaney tweak to get such improvement?

“I don't know. There's no magic wand or secret pill. You guys know all that stuff I talk about. You've got to go out and work. And I think our kids came back out to work, and they really had a good couple of weeks prior to the Florida ball game in practice,” Chaney said. “And it paid off. When you can reap the benefits, and you can actually see, 'Oh, I work hard, good things come my way'—that's the key to the deal.

“We were having some good things come our way, but I'm not necessarily sure we were working as hard as we should have. It kind of opened up - like you said, it opened our eyes a little bit. Hopefully, we've all learned from that.”

Next year? A lot still depends on whether any offensive players elect to leave early for the NFL. Even so, the 2019 edition promises to be just as potent.

Jake Fromm will be embarking on his third straight year as the starter at quarterback, with running back D’Andre Swift primed for an even bigger season.

All eyes will be on receivers Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, and tight end Isaac Nauta, and whether or not they choose to return. But even if they don’t, Georgia’s offensive cupboard figures to be deep enough to post numbers just as fat as those we saw this past year.

At least that’s what Chaney is hoping.

“I think we did throw the ball a bit better than we have in years past, and I do believe that will continue to grow and continue to develop. I’ve talked to you guys a lot about familiarity with the offense. And Jake (Fromm) just ran through his second year in the system. That shows. Jeremiah Holloman—third year in the program,” Chaney said. “Those first few years we were playing a bunch of young kids, except for the boys that took off for the draft. The thing I'm most proud of is those kids who left for the draft, and the quality individuals they are, the young kids stepped back up. And we were able to maintain and continue to achieve at some points that we needed to win a few ball games.”