NEW ORLEANS – Monday was the final day members of the media had an opportunity to meet with players from both Georgia and Baylor prior to their showdown Wednesday night in the Sugar Bowl.

Below are some of the highlights:

…Safety Richard LeCounte, linebacker Monty Rice, and cornerback Eric Stokes all repeated a familiar refrain when asked about the possibility of leaving Georgia early for the NFL.

They’ll think about it after the Sugar Bowl is complete.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made sure his players have said all the correct things in an effort not only to show a united front, but also to keep the focus on beating the Bears Wednesday night (8:45 p.m., ESPN).

“I’m not really thinking on that. I’m trying to get this win against Baylor,” LeCounte said. “Whatever happens, happens, but I’ll sit down with my family and weigh my decision.”

LeCounte said he has yet to receive his draft grade from the NFL.

“I won’t lie. I haven’t sat down and looked at that, because it’s not one of my main focuses right now. I’m focused on wining this game,” LeCounte said. “After that, I’ll check everything out.”

…Who’s the most improved player on defense? According to LeCounte, that honor goes to Rice, who leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 84.

“Every game he got better. He became known more as a guy for stopping the run, someone who controls everything in front of him,” LeCounte said. “That’s really special. I enjoy going out and competing with him every week.”

…Rice had the line of the day when asked about the motivation being only a three-star gave him prior to arriving at Georgia.

“I could look at you and say you’re a five-star reporter,” Rice said. “But what do I know? I’ve never been a reporter.”

…Linebacker Azeez Ojulari said he can’t wait to see what the future holds for Nolan Smith, who recorded 2.5 sacks his freshman year at outside linebacker.

“I see a great player, someone who comes in and gets better every day. He wants to learn the game, learn the position, wants to grow,” Ojulari said. “He’s going to have a great year.” Ojulari said the former five-star and nation’s No. 5 player in 2018 won't let it go to his head.

“Coming in, he’s had to learn his role as a true freshman,” Ojulari said. “He knew he was going to be on the field for sure, and he’s come in, listened to coaches, and did what he had to do.”

…When asked to compare the talent Baylor’s offense will bring to the Superdome, Rice said the Bears remind of him of SEC rival Missouri.

“They remind me of Mizzou. Mizzou has all those skill players who are fast, athletic. They remind me of them in that way,” Rice said. “Their backs are fast. No. 7 (John Lovett) is fast, 25 (Trestan Ebner) is fast, too. He’s great on those gas routes; he’s a tough runner. All three of their quarterbacks are good players. They can spread you out. They run their game and they've done a good job of it.”

…Redshirt sophomore linebacker Robert Beal has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, but has continued to practice with the Bulldogs in preparation for the Sugar Bowl.

So, does that mean he’s considering staying?

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning wouldn’t say when asked during Monday morning’s press conference.

“I can't speak to Rob. I know he's here working with us this week,” Lanning said. “I’m excited to see what he's doing. But, no, I can't speak to that.”

Ojulari was a bit more forthcoming.

“I don’t think he’s made a decision yet for sure. He’s still here with us,” Ojulari said. “We’re happy to have him. Everyone is trying to keep him here—the coaches, the players; we all hope he stays.”