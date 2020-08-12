UGASports - Georgia offer too good for BC's Justin Thomas to pass up

The home-state Georgia Bulldogs came knocking on Justin Thomas’ door about a month ago. The opportunity was simply too good to pass up.

So, on Wednesday, the rising junior at Benedictine in Savannah made the call, committing to Scott Stricklin’s squad via Twitter.

Thomas is a member of the Class of 2022.

“It’s the in-state school, I like the program, I like the coaches and it was just a place I’ve always wanted to go since I was a kid,” Thomas said in a telephone interview with UGASports.

It is easy to see why the Bulldogs offered.

As a freshman, Thomas batted .411 with two home runs and 23 stolen bases and as a sophomore was hitting .300 with nine stolen bases and 10 RBI before the season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Thomas said he was not shocked the Bulldogs made the offer.

“I kind of knew it was coming,” Thomas said. “I had talked with Coach (assistant coach Scott) Daeley and he said they were very interested in me.”