UGASports - Georgia offer too good for BC's Justin Thomas to pass up

Georgia offer too good for BC's Justin Thomas to pass up
The home-state Georgia Bulldogs came knocking on Justin Thomas’ door about a month ago. The opportunity was simply too good to pass up.
So, on Wednesday, the rising junior at Benedictine in Savannah made the call, committing to Scott Stricklin’s squad via Twitter.
Thomas is a member of the Class of 2022.
“It’s the in-state school, I like the program, I like the coaches and it was just a place I’ve always wanted to go since I was a kid,” Thomas said in a telephone interview with UGASports.
It is easy to see why the Bulldogs offered.
As a freshman, Thomas batted .411 with two home runs and 23 stolen bases and as a sophomore was hitting .300 with nine stolen bases and 10 RBI before the season was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Thomas said he was not shocked the Bulldogs made the offer.
“I kind of knew it was coming,” Thomas said. “I had talked with Coach (assistant coach Scott) Daeley and he said they were very interested in me.”
OF Justin Thomas (@BCbaseball1902; @AlbanyGame) capped off his 2020 #PBRFutureGames for #TeamGeorgia by belting a 3⃣-run HR in his final AB.— PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) August 11, 2020
Thomas barreled the ball up in each AB, going 5-for-6 with a HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB.@ShooterHunt @LakePointSports @prepbaseball @PlaySight pic.twitter.com/MhanVbPZ6M
A strong season in summer ball did not hurt his chances.
Thomas capped his time by winning MVP honors at the Prep Baseball Report Futures Game, becoming the first-ever prospect from Team Georgia to win MVP honors at the event after going 5-for-6 with a home run, two runs score and three RBI.
“This summer really boosted me a lot coming out of high school after our season got cut short,” Thomas said. “I was hoping this summer would help with my recruitment … and it did.”