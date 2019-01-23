Scott Stricklin’s own expectations for what Georgia baseball could and should be haven’t changed in the five previous years that he’s served as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Others now share the way he feels.

For the first time in Stricklin’s Georgia tenure, the Bulldogs enter the preseason ranked, coming in as high as No. 9 in DIBaseball.com and No. 15 according to Baseball America.

“The thing I’ve talked to them about from Day 1 is expectations are a good thing. We need to get the program back to the point where we’ve got expectations, and now we do,” said Stricklin, whose Bulldogs hold their first official day of preseason practice Friday afternoon. “It took some time for people to realize that we were a really good team last year. We felt like we were, we just needed to go out and show what we already knew. We knew that we were a pretty darn good team last year and now we return a lot of guys.”

As a result, the 2019 version of the Georgia baseball team is being penciled in to accomplish a feat that’s only been achieved just twice in the history (2001-2002 and 2008-2009) of the program – make it back to the NCAAs for a second consecutive year.

Last year’s squad ended what had been four seasons of disappointment under Stricklin as the Bulldogs finished 39-21, hosting a regional in their first NCAA appearance since 2011.

The season came to an end after losing to Duke in the championships of the Athens Regional. But as the Bulldogs begin preparations Friday for the Feb. 15 opener against Dayton, last season’s postseason misstep has only been motivation for his 2019 squad.

“I’ve said it several times – I’m really happy with the way our guys handled that last day, they weren’t satisfied in having a good year, breaking through and getting to a regional,” Stricklin said. “They were pretty upset that we didn’t go further and they feel like there’s some unfinished business.”

On paper, Georgia appears to have the talent to make the prognosticators predictions come true.

The Bulldogs return 24 lettermen including five position starters – second baseman LJ Talley (.276-6-30) shortstop Cam Shepherd (.244-5-37), third baseman Aaron Schunk (.299-3-38), left fielder Tucker Bradley (.299-3-26) and catcher Mason Meadows (.289-3-25) – off a team that ranked ninth in the nation in fielding percentage (a school-record .979), but must replace the 42 combined home runs by Keegan McGovern, Michael Curry and Adam Sasser.

Stricklin, however, does not appear moved with the perception that his team won’t hit for much power after the Bulldogs hit 27 home runs during the fall, the most since he’s been in Athens.

“I think if I made out a lineup right now one through nine could hit the ball out of the park. We’ve never really had that before,” Stricklin said. “I just think you’ll see everyone collectively hit for more power, they’re more athletic, they’re stronger and they’re more experienced. Put all those things together I think our numbers – I don’t know if we’ll make up the 40 home runs that we lost - but I think we’re going to hit for more power than people might think we will.”

Along with continued excellent defensive play, solid pitching will also be key and it appears the Bulldogs have the talent and depth to at the very least keep the pressure off the bats to have to win every game.

Don’t let the numbers fool you. Sophomore righty Emerson Hancock could have as much talent as any pitcher in the SEC. A four-pitch hurler who tops out at 96 mph, Hancock has added 15 pounds of muscle since the end of last season and figures to be the mainstay of the Bulldogs’ staff.

Meanwhile, junior right-hander Tony Locey and junior lefty Ryan Webb are two of Georgia’s toughest competitors on the mound and bring two years of good experience for Georgia, which fashioned a team ERA of 3.97 and averaged almost a strikeout per inning (532 in 539.2 innings).

According to Stricklin, Locey (7-2, 4.28) appears close to locking up the No. 2 starter job behind Hancock (6-4, 5.10) with others like Webb (1-5, 4.50), freshman Cole Wilcox, sophomore C.J. Smith (1-2, 2.48), Will Proctor (3-2, 2.42) and Tim Elliott (1-0, 3.86).

The freshman Wilcox is definitely one to watch. At 6-5 and 235 pounds, Wilcox had first-round talent as a senior at Heritage High, but told teams he intended to sign with Georgia. That’s good news for the Bulldogs. Wilcox gives the Bulldogs a pitcher who uses a top-end fastball (96-97 mph) to go along with an excellent curve.

Power arms won’t be a problem.

According to Stricklin, nine pitchers on his staff currently throw harder than 92 mph, giving him more power arms than he’s had in his career as a head coach.

The bullpen will be anchored by Zac Kristofak (4-2, 3.83, 4 saves) and Schunk (2-2, 3.00, 8 saves), who is expected to once again double as the team’s closer and starting third baseman. Tucker Bradley, who pitched as a freshman, will get back on the mound this spring and be used a left-handed setup reliever.