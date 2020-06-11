“With COVID-19 going on, it’s stressful with a lot of these college programs,” Crisp said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “We had a lot of guys coming in for Florida, a lot of guys coming back, so I thought it was the best thing for me to enter the portal and explore my options, maybe give myself a chance to be more successful down the road.”

Thursday, the Bulldogs added another, as Florida pitcher Nolan Crisp announced he was joining the Georgia program after recently entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

In 2019, it was designated hitter John Cable who played a key role for the Bulldogs, followed this past spring by outfielder Ben Anderson who was leading the team in hitting (.414) when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Georgia’s baseball team has done very well for itself of late when it comes to adding transfers from other schools.

When one door closes another one opens, excited to say I’m transferring to the University of Georgia! pic.twitter.com/tVKp2GD9LP

Crisp-who will apply for a waiver from the NCAA-will also have to get approval from the SEC since he’s transferring from another conference school.

If he does, Crisp will have a chance to make a quick impact.

Although he was still recovering from a dislocated rib when the season was cancelled, Crisp enjoyed an outstanding freshman season for the Gators in 2018, appearing in 21 games with six starts, going 4-4 with eight saves, the most by a Gator freshman in school history.

He went a season-high five innings against Florida State, allowing two runs on three hits with a season-high four strikeouts.

A graduate of Locust Grove High, Crisp said that Georgia was always on his mind.

“Georgia was the top spot; that’s where I wanted to go coming out of the portal,” he said. “They reached out pretty shortly, I made the commitment and we kind of got everything going.”

Crisp, who skipped his senior year at Locust Grove to enroll early at Florida in January of 2019, was the 2018 Region 4-AAAAA Player of the Year and Class AAAAA All-State first team after leading Locust Grove to its second Region 4-AAAAA championship and a trip to the Elite Eight.

As a junior, Crisp struck out 97 batters with a 1.35 ERA over 57 innings. He also batted .422 with 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.

Crisp said he’s willing to do whatever Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin asks him to do.

“I’m not exactly sure what my role will be. Obviously, that’s going to be won and lost in the fall, I’ve got to win my spot,” he said. “Whatever the team needs. Obviously, they lost a big starter this year and maybe a bullpen guy, but I’m just looking for a role that help this team become better and hopefully win a national championship next season.”