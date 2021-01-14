UGASports - Sting Factor: Treyaun Webb's decommitment from Georgia

Sting Factor: Treyaun Webb's decommitment from Georgia
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
THE STORYLINE
Treyaun Webb is a 2023 prospect and he could be one of the better players in the class, but he polished off his recruitment early with a commitment to Georgia in November 2019, which would have been his freshman season.
It stuck longer than many other commits across the country, but in recent days the Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian athlete backed off his pledge and then named a top six.
Georgia is still in it along with Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Bulldogs have a lot more competition to land his commitment but also a tremendous amount of time since Webb is still only a sophomore in high school.
Florida seems like serious competition since the 2023 athlete has visited there numerous times. Ohio State could be really intriguing as well since there is a Buckeyes pipeline into Jacksonville with Shaun Wade, Tyreke Johnson and now 2022 five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary committing there recently.
Webb would have been a really nice building block for Kirby Smart and his staff in the 2023 class, but it wasn’t meant to be - at least not yet. Georgia is still in it but many other powers are vying for Webb’s services as well.
LOCAL REACTION
“The loss of Webb wasn't totally unexpected for the Bulldogs, as it appeared he'd been flirting with the idea since the late summer. Does it sting for Georgia? Certainly, to a degree, as he looks to be one of the elite athletes in his cycle. However, he's subsequently put Georgia in his top six and notes that the Bulldogs are a strong consideration. That takes the edge off, as does the fact that he's a 2023 prospect.
"With over two years to go before he'd even be on campus, this isn't the kind of move that keeps coaches up at night. The reality is Georgia will have plenty of time to continue to recruit him, and if it appears he's a lost cause, they have plenty of time to find a new player for the spot. He's a great young player, but the Bulldogs are likely much more focused on finishing out 2021 and continuing to build a strong haul in 2022.” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com
Sting factor: 2
NATIONAL REACTION
“I think this one hurts a little more than some do as he’s an elite player from Florida and would have been a great addition to the 2023 class. He’s likely gone now and Georgia will find a good replacement, but Webb has five-star potential and that always stings.” — Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director
Sting factor: 5