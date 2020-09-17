UGASports - Sting Factor: Elijah Jeudy decommits from Georgia

Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When Elijah Jeudy visited Georgia in February, the four-star defensive end from Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast moved the Bulldogs way up his list and by mid-April he was committed to the SEC power.

Everything was cruising along in Jeudy’s recruitment and rarely does Georgia lose out on big-time players like Jeudy, but recently he started to rethink his recruitment and in the last few days, the four-star backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs.

With Jeudy’s de-commitment, Georgia only has one defensive end pledge in three-star Marlin Dean, but coach Kirby Smart and his staff have a whole host of prospects they’re trying to land including the No. 1 player in the class, Korey Foreman from Corona (Calif.) Centennial. Georgia looks engaged in a battle with LSU for Foreman’s services right now.

Georgia will be able to make a run at other defensive ends as well and there’s no doubt the Bulldogs will also not give up on Jeudy, who could be leaning toward Texas A&M but isn’t expected to make his second commitment until National Signing Day.

The back-to-back-to-back team recruiting rankings champs, Georgia is currently ranked No. 12 this cycle with one five-star and 10 four-stars in the class.